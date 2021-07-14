EFF leader Julius Malema is back online after a temporary ban on social media and has pleaded with Mzansi to help him secure an elderly woman

Malema’s call follows a photo of a gogo who was arrested by a policeman during the violent protests and looting that were witnessed in Gauteng

Juju says he has dispatched a legal team to ensure the gogo is safe as she is possibly held behind bars for her involvement in looting

Economic Freedom Fighters Commander-in-Chief Julius Malema is now back on Twitter and has urged his followers to find an elderly woman who was arrested. The old woman was found among the looters in Gauteng and her picture has gone viral on social media platforms, Malema now says he wants to ensure the Gogo is safe.

Juju’s Twitter account was temporarily suspended on Tuesday amid talks that he also contributed to violent protests and looting in Mzansi.

However, he posted on the same platform that he has dispatched a team of legal representatives to look for the woman at various police stations.

@Keep1249 said:

“She's not your gogo. She a gogo of my friend's mother and she was looting fortunately she fine. Don't bother.”

@ThaboFighter said:

“Welcome back Commander In Chief, you can't be silenced. Gogo will be found.”

@Shotltsweng said:

“Please help VBS Gogos to locate their hard-earned money from your bank account! They are still waiting!.”

@SAnc_SA said:

“No bail for looters of our South African shops regardless of age she should have stayed home regardless of hunger or whatever reason might be.”

@MawilaStash said:

“Welcome back how was Twitter prison.”

@Oz_Thakali said:

“So you are now supporting Zuma? Mara wena ha o tsebe o batlang seriously.”

@Shabarax said:

“Where are the haters, short-lived celebration and evil wishes. Welcome back Mr President.”

@Sodi_Njabulo said:

“Nooooooooooooo there are so many Hungry Gogo's out there stop looking for leso sigebengu saGogo. Where her Pension fund? @Julius_S_Malema look for hungry Gogo's abangaboshiwe.”

@OfficialHeadboy said:

“You are quick to jump without using your reasoning capacity, did you see what she took? She took medication chief, this should tell you that our health system is failing.”

Julius Malema's Twitter account suspended following an inflammatory post

Looking at articles related to Malema, Briefly News carried a story that Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has had his Twitter account suspended temporarily following tweets he made regarding the ongoing violent protests taking place across South Africa.

Malema's suspension was reported by Floyd Shivambu through a series of screengrabs on his Twitter account. Malema had warned against President Cyril Ramaphosa mobilising the military in response to the violence.

The EFF leader had warned that the EFF would join the protests of the military were called in to aid the authorities.

