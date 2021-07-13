Julius Malema's Twitter Account Suspended Following Inflammatory Post

EFF leader Julius Malema's Twitter account has temporarily been suspended following posts made regarding the current violent protests

Floyd Shivambu shared a series of screengrabs on his account of Malema's tweets that were deemed to be too inflammatory

Social media users reacted to the news of Malema's suspension with some calling for it to become permanent

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has had his Twitter account suspended temporarily following tweets he made regarding the ongoing violent protests taking place across South Africa.

Malema's suspension was reported by Floyd Shivambu through a series of screengrabs on his Twitter account.

Julius Malema's is suspended from the popular social media platform Twitter for 12 hours. Photo credit: @economicfreedomstruggle

Source: Facebook

Malema had warned against President Cyril Ramaphosa mobilising the military in response to the violence.

The EFF leader had warned that the EFF would join the protests of the military were called in to aid the authorities.

According to The Citizen, Malema's account has been suspended for 12 hours following his allegedly inflammatory social media posts.

Social media users reacted to the CIC's suspension

@SimphiweAfrica:

"They just love suspending accounts of people who stoke tensions, they even suspended Trump at some point, imagine!"

@mm170172:

"Rightly so. Those who make the situation worse must have their accounts suspended."

@Hlogi_Mathonsi:

"He must be permanently suspended. Imagine having a leader like him."

@smuts1234:

"Thank you @Twitter @TwitterSupport @TwitterSafety, you suspended the account of @julius_s_malema for inciting violence in #SouthAfrica. We are all so grateful to you!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

12-hour suspension limits Malema's online abilities

According to The South African, Malema will not be able to tweet, share tweets, retweet, follow accounts or like any posts. He is still able to send DM's.

DA to lay charges against Duduzile and Duduzane Zuma as well as Julius Malema

Democratic Alliance's party leader John Steenhuisen says the party will be filing criminal charges against EFF leader Julius Malema, and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Duduzane Zuma for inciting violence on social media.

The former president's children have been very vocal on social media in their support of protests and call for Jacob Zuma's release from prison. Many took to the streets under the Pro-Zuma banner after he was arrested last week.

Protests started in KwaZulu-Natal and spilt over to the Gauteng province, seeing many businesses destroyed, burned down and looted.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za