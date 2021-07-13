DA leader John Steenhuisen is taking action and lay charges against some of former President Jacob Zuma's children and Julius Malema

Steenhuisen says these individuals have been inciting violence on their social media platforms amidst violent protest

Police Minister Bheki Cele says Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is being investigated for her role in the violent protests taking place

Democratic Alliance's party leader John Steenhuisen says the party will be filing criminal charges against EFF leader Julius Malema, and Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Duduzane Zuma for inciting violence on social media.

The former president's children have been very vocal on social media in their support of protests and call for Jacob Zuma's release from prison. Many took to the streets under the Pro-Zuma banner after he was arrested last week.

The Democratic Alliance sayss they will be laying charges against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Dudzane Zuma and Julius Malema amidst violent protests. Images: Foto24, Felix Dlangamandla & Mujahid Safodien

Source: Getty Images

Protests started in KwaZulu-Natal and spilled over to the Gauteng province, seeing many business destroyed, burned down and looted.

Speaking at a virtual media briefing on Tuesday, Steenhuisen stated that he had been in Durban to asses the situation and has called for more law enforcement officials to be deployed in the city according to News24.

"The scenes that have been playing out will be playing out thousands of times across the country. All in all it’s a very bleak situation here," he said.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla named as an instigator by Bheki Cele

Speaking at media briefing on Tuesday Minister of Police Bheki Cele has named Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as one of the 10-15 people identified as inciting violence on social media, reports The South African.

Cele stated that no one was above the law and that an investigation by the South African Police Services has opened into the organisers of the violent protests taking place in the country.

Ramaphosa warns SA of food and medicine shortage due to continued unrest

Earlier, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned South Africa of food and medication security compromise should looting and destruction of businesses continue.

Ramaphosa stated that the looting and destruction of property mean that the sick do not have access to medication and supermarkets are unable to restock shelves, reports eNCA. Ramaphosa also said that health works are unable to go to work.

"We will soon be facing a huge risk of food security and medicine security in a matter of weeks," said Ramaphosa in quote by eNCA.

Ramaphosa added that the looting was cutting off supply chains that sustain South Africa's food, health and production systems.

Ramaphosa recognised that the looting and the destruction could be drive by opportunistic individuals however he was also recognised that poverty and hardship could be fueling the looting, reports TimesLIVE.

