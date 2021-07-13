Ramaphosa Warns SA Of Food and Medicine Shortage Due to Continued Unrest

South Africa is currently experiencing widespread looting and destruction of property by protestors

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned the country that continued protests could have dire outcomes for individuals

Ramaphosa has also stated that the protests have affected the country's Covid-19 vaccination programme

While addressing the nation on Monday 12 July President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned South Africa of food and medication security compromise should looting and destruction of businesses continue.

Ramaphosa stated that the looting and destruction of property mean that the sick do not have access to medication and supermarkets are unable to restock shelves, reports eNCA. Ramaphosa also said that health works are unable to go to work.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned South Africa of a possible food and medicine shortage should looting and violence continue. Image: Thierry Monasse

"We will soon be facing a huge risk of food security and medicine security in a matter of weeks," said Ramaphosa in quote by eNCA.

Ramaphosa added that the looting was cutting off supply chains that sustain South Africa's food, health and production systems.

Ramaphosa recognised that the looting and the destruction could be drive by opportunistic individuals however he was also recognised that poverty and hardship could be fuelling the looting, reports TimesLIVE.

He also added that the country's Covid-19 vaccination programme is also taking a hard hit because of the violence. This is particularly devasting as the vaccine programme was starting to pick up.

Ramaphosa also warned that continued violence would only lead to more unemployment and even more poverty as well as the loss of lives.

"The path of violence, of looting and anarchy, leads only to more violence and devastation. It leads to more poverty, more unemployment, and more loss of innocent life," said Ramaphosa.

Source: Briefly.co.za