Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had some stern words about the repercussions of State Capture, which is still being felt across SA

Zondo was addressing the On The Record summit, where he said that there is no guarantee Parliament could prevent State Capture from happening again

Parliament says that it will not engage with the head of the Judiciary through the media

JOHANNESBURG - Chief Justice Raymond Zondo reportedly said that if State Capture were to happen again, there is no guarantee that Members of Parliament would be able to stop it.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo warned that there was no assurance that Parliament would be able to prevent State Capture if it occurred again.

The head of the Judiciary said this while delivering a keynote address at News24's inaugural On The Record summit about SA's future on 1 September.

Zondo said he would not have believed that private individuals could have had so much influence on the head of State and have people removed from leadership positions in the country's state-owned enterprises (SEO).

He added that the billions lost to State Capture could have been used to build schools and clinics.

Zondo said:

"I think if I had been told some years back that something like this could be allowed to happen in government, I would not have believed it and the country and its people continues to suffer."

Parliament has responded to Zondo's comments and said that if the head of another arm of the state has issues to raise, it should be done among the heads of state and not through the media.

Parliament insists it will not engage with Zondo through the media, SABC News reports.

South Africans weigh in on Zondo's warning about State Capture

South Africans agree with Zondo, with some saying that the ANC would be powerless to stop State Capture.

@SihleMurdo commented:

"But he was telling the truth if anc is still in power they won't be able to stop it."

@Sanebutnot said:

"Simple. Anc must be voted out. Populace then have a chance to stop the scourge of state capture.To blame the judge for his well founded statements is stupid and dangerous."

@Mighty28220123 added:

"WMC recaptured the ANC and State already!"

Farmgate: Ramaphosa must be held accountable for Phala Phala scandal, analysts warned Parliament

Briefly News previously reported that political analysts said Parliament must hold President Cyril Ramaphosa accountable for the Phala Phala farm theft debacle.

Various opposition parties banded together to escalate their efforts to hold the president and his executive responsible for not reporting the robbery on his Limpopo farm.

The parties that unanimously came to this decision are the DA, EFF, IFP, ATM, UDM, ACDP and NFP. These seven opposition parties held a meeting on Wednesday, 17 August, where they agreed that it was unacceptable that president Ramaphosa's responses to the acting public protector were concealed and, as such, the concealment must be challenged, Business Day reported.

