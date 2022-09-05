Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Leader Julius Malema discussed the formation of future coalition governments

While addressing delegates Malema said the political party has strategy and tactics to reach its leadership status

He said the party must do what it can to reach its target, including entering into a coalition agreement with the ANC

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

NORTH WEST - Leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema says that the party will have to “kiss a lot of frogs” to find a coalition to help it reach its political goals. He addressed delegates during a conference in the North West at the weekend when he made the remarks.

EFF Leader Julius Malema addresses delegates about the formation of a coalition. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Malema described his political aspirations as a person climbing on a crocodile and leading it with a piece of meat on a stick until it delivers them to their desired destination. He said the political party has strategy and tactics to reach its leadership status.

The leader of the Red Berets said despite the party’s attempts to reach its goals, the lack of support is holding it back, according to News24. However, Malema said the party must do what it can to reach its target, including entering into a coalition agreement with the ANC.

He also claimed that the African National Congress (ANC) is dying and “rotten to the bone”. The party leader said the ANC could never be fixed and society needs to be cleansed of its rotten leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Malema also took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa and said no one could be above the Constitution. He called for the nation’s leader to account for the Phala Phala scandal and called him out for not answering questions related to the burglary at his farm in parliament.

He claims that the party had declared war against Ramaphosa, who he described as a favourite of white monopoly capital”. Malema said there was nothing special about the president and, therefore, should be treated the same as other South Africans.

The politician claimed that the factions in the ANC would cause its death and said the EFF would not die the same way. According to The Citizen, Malema said it was committed to unseating the party from its position.

South Africans react to Julius Malema’s comments:

@Mavuthel71 said:

“He’ll do anything to reach power either the metros or the presidency so that borders can be more in and out flow of any illegal thing.”

@Zimkhitha00 commented:

“EFF’s destination is to make the country ungovernable.”

@DylanBrent added:

“Malema’s destination of more money and power. Doesn’t care about his supporters or South Africans.”

EFF member thrown out of parliament during President Ramaphosa’s Q&A session

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Economic Freedom Fighters halted parliamentary proceedings for more that an hour during a Question-and-Answer session facilitated by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon, 30 August.

The Speaker of the Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, had certain members of the Red Berets escorted off the premises after the party issued multiple points of order related to the Phala Phala scandal.

EWN reported that EFF party members raised several issues that they wanted to be addressed most specifically the fact that the president was attending the session virtually.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News