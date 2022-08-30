President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Q&A session was disrupted for almost an hour by members of the Economic Freedom Fighters

The political party continually interjected while the president attempted to address the Nation Assembly on Tuesday, 30 August afternoon

The EFF wanted parliament to be postponed for a proper sitting of MP’s so they can hold the executive accountable

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula expelled certain EFF member from parliament for disrupting Q&A session. Image: Victoria O'Regan/Daily Maverick/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters halted parliamentary proceedings for more that an hour during a Question-and-Answer session facilitated by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday afternoon, 30 August.

The Speaker of the Parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, had certain members of the Red Berets escorted off the premises after the party issued multiple points of order related to the Phala Phala scandal.

EWN reported that EFF party members raised several issues that they wanted to be addressed most specifically the fact that the president was attending the session virtually.

Ramaphosa apologised for not physically attending the session, saying he was tending to his wife, who had undergone a medical procedure.

The EFF also want the house to discuss the report on an investigation into the expulsion of EFF MPs during Ramaphosa’s budget vote debate in June.

EFF Leader Julius Malema said:

“The way we are constituted is extremely wrong. There are no longer COVID-19 restrictions, postpone the sitting, arrange a proper venue and allow all of us to come under one roof”.

According to TimesLIVE Ramaphosa intends to address illegal immigration, the stationing of SANDF personnel at the border, and a parliamentary inquiry into any constitutional violations by the president in the Phala Phala incident.

South Africans react to EFF’s expulsion from Parliament

South Africans weigh in on the Red Berets’ expulsion, many of whom are critical of their tactics

@ElizabethVanNi3 said:

“This is why no coalition can work with the EFF.”

@Para59838507 commented:

“What happened to superior logic, so-called government in waiting.”

Source: Briefly News