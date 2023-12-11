Do Messaging Telkom login using Zimbra: Everything to know

Even with the rise of other messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, Telegram, WhatsApp, etc, people heavily rely on emails for communications, especially in business. Telkom, one of the mega telecommunications companies in Africa, has come to bridge that gap. Do Messaging Telkom Login is a login process into Telkom Internet Mail using Zimbra.

Telkom is one of the major telecommunication companies in South Africa, providing data, voice calls, messaging, and email services. The service is made possible by Synacor Inc. through their email platform called Zimbra, which hosts the email server and provides Do Messaging Telkom Logins software.

What is Zimbra?

Zimbra Collaboration is a collaborative software suite with an email server and a web client. It was initially developed by LiquidSys, which changed its name to Zimbra, Inc. on July 26, 2005. Learn more about Zimbra Do Messaging Login in South Africa.

Do Messaging Telkom login using Zimbra

Are you trying to access Do Messaging Telkom login using Zimbra? Zimbra provides open-source server and client software for messaging and collaboration.

Do Messaging Login details are provided once you access your Zimbra email login and password. With the login details, visit telkomsa.net and log in to your Do Messaging Telkom email account.

Step 1: Visit the Zimbra Web Client. Sign in at telkomsa.net.

Step 2: Enter your username and password.

Step 3: Select 'Version'.

Step 4: Enter your Username and Password.

Step 5: Click 'Sign In'.

How do I reset my Telkom SA email password?

There are various reasons one might want to reset their password, with the most common being a case of a forgotten password. Here are the steps to take:

Resetting via SMS

Create a text message with the word 'password' in your Telkom SIM. Send the message to 0123210215. You will receive a prompt to change your access or email password. Reply only with a number for the relevant service, e.g., 2. You will receive a message with your login password. Once logged in, you can change your password if you need to.

Resetting online

Go to telkomsa.net and click forgot password. Type in your username and click 'Continue'. You will receive a one-time PIN (OTP) that gives access to your account. Follow the on-screen prompts to change your password.

If you find it hard with the above two options, you can call Telkom's technical support number on 10210, and they will be more than willing to help you with your password changes. You can also email them via support@telkomsa.net. Their support is available 24 hours a day.

How can I send an email to Telkom?

Whether you have a problem with your coverage or want to figure out how to use certain features of your phone, you may need to reach Telkom directly. You can send an email to customerCare@telkom.co.ke.

If an email takes time before they respond, you can use the following other means:

1. Call 10210 from your Telkom fixed line. Any call you make is free if you call from a Telkom landline or mobile phone.

2. Call 081180 for assistance with a mobile device or data plan.

3. Dial 10213 to talk to an agent specialising in sales to guide you on buying a phone and deal on plans and equipment.

4. Post a message to their Facebook page or message them directly to get their attention. They will respond by either messaging you back or asking for your phone number to call you.

5. Send them directly to their X (Twitter) account.

What is the outgoing mail server for Telkom SA?

Telkom Internet's incoming mail server is pop3.telkomsa.net, and the outgoing mail server is smtp.telkomsa.net. For Intekom incoming mail server is pop3.intekom.co.za, and the outgoing mail sever is smtp.intekom.co.za.

How do I access my Telkom email remotely?

Webmail is a secure web application that allows users to access their emails securely from a remote location via a web browser.

Above is everything to know about Do Messaging Telkom login, an email service that allows Telkom customers to access their Telkom Internet Mail. Zambra hosts the email server and provides the software for the messaging.

