Telkom Night Surfer Times and how to activate it: Everything to know

As a Telkom user, you are probably familiar with the Telkom Night Surfer Times. These are periods in the night of every 24-hour day cycle during which data is active. Therefore, if you are a night owl, this is a cheaper and more convenient method if you are looking to make large downloads at certain set times. But what are these times?

Night Surfer bundles are a significant attraction for most people. They offer massive amounts of data at a fraction of the cost. The only catch is that these night bundles can only be accessed in the dead of the night.

What are the Telkom Night Surfer Times?

Telkom Night Surfer starts at midnight and runs until 7 am every day. This means that you have 7 hours to use this data product, from the moment the clock strikes midnight until the sun comes up.

How to activate Telkom Night Surfer?

To activate Telkom Night Surfer, you can use the Telkom app or the Telkom website. Follow the steps outlined below for a seamless process.

Telkom App

With access to a smartphone and internet connection, you can easily activate this data plan from the comfort of your home.

Open the Telkom app and log in.

Tap the ‘’Data Bundles’’ tab.

Scroll down to the ‘’Night Surfer’’ section and tap the ‘’Activate’’ button next to the data bundle you wish to activate.

Confirm that you want to activate the data bundle and tap ‘’Activate’’ again.

Telkom Website

If you do not have the Telkom App, you can opt to use the website, which is equally straightforward to use:

Go to the Telkom website and log in.

Click on the ‘’Data Bundles’’ tab.

Scroll down to the ‘’Night Surfer’’ section and click the ‘’Activate’’ button next to the data bundle you want to activate.

Confirm that you want to activate the date bundle and click ‘’Activate’’ again.

How to check Telkom Night Surfer data balance?

When using your data, it is essential to know your balance. If you wonder how you can get to know your data balance, follow any of these balance-checking methods:

Using the Telkom App

Download this app from the Google Play Store if you are an Android user and the Apple Store if you are an iPhone user. Then, follow this step-by-step guide to check your balance:

Open the Telkom app and log in.

Tap on the Data Bundles tab.

Scroll to the Night Surfer section and view your data balance under the Remaining Data heading.

Using the Telkom Website

You can check your internet usage on the ever-interactive My Telkom user website.

Go to the Telkom website and log in.

Click on the Data Bundles tab.

Scroll to the Night Surfer section and view your data balance under the Remaining Data heading.

Using USSD code

You can also check your balances using the USSD method. To achieve that, dial *188#. The balance will be displayed on your screen within seconds.

Using the 1VR menu

You can check your data using IVR (Interactive Voice Response). You need to take your phone, dial 188, and press the call button to do that. Once you have called, the voice menu will direct you to the data check option.

How to convert Telkom night data to day data?

Unfortunately, it is not possible to convert night data to day data. Similarly, there is no way to convert day data to night data.

Tips for getting the most out of Telkom Night Surfer

Here are a few tips for getting the most out of this service:

Avoid streaming videos and music during the day. Do this at night when your data bundle is active. Schedule updates for your apps and games to run at night. This helps conserve your day data. Download movies and TV shows at night. This way, you can watch your favourite shows offline during the day. Use a data compression app to reduce the amount of day data you use. Feel free to turn off the app during the night.

What are the terms and conditions for Telkom Night Surfer?

To take advantage of the night data offer, Telkom users must adhere to the company's terms and conditions. They include:

The LTE/LTE-A once-off bundles shall have Night Surfer bundles, valid between 12 am and 7 am.

Night Surfer bundles will expire 61 days from the date of activation.

Night Surfer data shall not roll over or be transferable.

Unused data will not be carried over once it expires.

Regulation of Interception of Communication and Provision of Communication-related Information Act (RICA) shall apply.

SMS is enabled for normal usage, notification and balance enquiry.

The out-of-bundle rate of R0.30 per megabyte shall apply.

Telkom will not incur any liability whatsoever for any loss or damage due to any use, authorized or unauthorized, resulting from virus attacks, security vulnerabilities or loss of information.

NOTE: Telkom reserves the right to amend the terms and conditions of this offering from time to time. Therefore, visit their website to stay up-to-date.

Now that you know the Telkom Night Surfer Times, you can plan yourself and avoid your data expiring without using it up. Nonetheless, it is vital to note that standard browsing charges will apply once you have depleted your night bundle plan.

