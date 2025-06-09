Meet Gabe and Noah Greenspan: All about Jason Alexander's kids

Jason Alexander's marriage to Daena Title, which has lasted over 40 years, is blessed with two sons, Gabe and Noah Greenspan. About his kids, Jason said:

What's interesting is that each of them, in their own way, reflects different aspects of my personality.

Gabe and his brother Noah Greenspan. Photo: @gabespan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Noah Greenspan's dad, Jason, is a veteran actor and director known for playing George Costanza on the hit sitcom Seinfeld from 1989 to 1998.

known for playing George Costanza on the hit sitcom from 1989 to 1998. Gabe and Noah were born through IVF (in vitro fertilisation).

(in vitro fertilisation). Gabe works as an actor and scriptwriter, while Noah is a voice actor and narrator.

Gabe and Noah Greenspan were born through IVF

Jason Alexander's wife struggled with infertility for years after they married on 31 May 1982, before conceiving through IVF. In an interview with First Class Father in June 2021, Jason said:

My wife and I had five years of unexplainable infertility where we saw a number of specialists, and every report seemed to be, you guys are fine, uh, we don't know why this is happening... My boys are in vitro, so they fought hard to get here.

Facts about Jason Alexander's sons. Photo: @noah_greenspan on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Noah and Gabe Greenspan are both '90s kids

Gabriel, Jason Alexander’s older son, was born on 13 May 1992 in Los Angeles, United States, and is 33 years old as of 2025. He is four years older than his brother, who was born on 21 February 1996.

At childbirth, Gabe was diagnosed with a bronchial infection that made him spend 10 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Alexander's sons use his birth name as their last name

Jason Alexander’s sons use the surname Greenspan, since their father’s legal name is Jay Scott Greenspan. Their father adopted Jason Alexander as his stage name due to a conflict with another actor's name when he joined the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) as a teenager.

Daena E. Title, her husband Jason Alexander, and their son Noah Greenspan at the El Portal Theatre in April 2011. Photo: Ryan Miller

Source: Getty Images

What does Noah Greenspan do?

As published on his LinkedIn page, he has been a voice actor and narrator with Arise Artists Agency since September 2018. He has voiced cartoon characters in various projects, including TV shows like Young Sheldon, films like Twisters, and video games.

Noah has also worked on animation projects, like Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina. In 2023, he was a narrator on the Really No Really podcast.

The voice-over artist has appeared on the red carpet with his family and joined his father and brother in supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023. In an interview with Live Talks Los Angeles in February 2012, Noah's father said:

[He] is kind of shy and a little bit of a loner and very serious-minded and a little concerned about life and the world. He’s a very sombre, interesting thinker, a philosopher, and you would get none of that unless he let you into his inner circle, which doesn’t happen all that readily.

L-R: Gabriel, Jason, Noah, and Daena at the Avatar Los Angeles premiere on December 16, 2009, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

Noah's older brother began acting at age five

Gabe Greenspan is a young actor and writer. He began acting at age five and developed a passion for performing. At age 11, he had already told his dad that he would become an actor.

He studied for a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in theatre studies at Yale University. Gabe also co-founded the sketch comedy group The Idiot Chimney. He has collaborated with comedy groups, including The Tin Can Brothers.

The actor has also performed in parody musicals and worked with UCB's Quick & Funny Musicals. Per his IMDb profile, his acting credits include roles in productions like Shifter and Cursed.

Gabe teamed with his father to create a comedy series

The father and son co-created and starred in the digital series Dinner With Dad in 2017. The show involves them meeting weekly at a deli over a meal.

Gabe is a top actor, who began acting when he was five years old. Photo: @gabespan on Instagram

Source: Instagram

Jason Alexander is a respected figure in America's entertainment

Jason has received an Emmy Award and a Tony Award since he started his career. He also got nominations for four Golden Globe Awards. For starring in the NBC sitcom Seinfeld, he won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.

Alexander welcomed his first grandchild in 2023

Gabe married Kristina Hollman in September 2020 and welcomed a son in 2023, making Jason Alexander a grandfather. Jason told Live with Kelly and Mark in June 2023:

My son shot it down. My wife’s name is Daena, and I was gonna be J-Pa and Dae-Ma, and my son said, ‘What are you, rappers?’ So we’re grandma and grandpa; we went old school.

Jason's sons love and celebrate him on every milestone

Gabe Greenspan often gives his dad heartfelt shout-outs on special occasions. On Father's Day, he posted a picture of himself, Noah, and his dad on Instagram. The caption read:

Happy Father's Day! Here's to the greatest dad a guy could ask for, who gave me his love of comedy but not his hair. And for that, I am grateful.

Jason Alexander's family is his priority. When his sons suggested getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Alexander said he preferred to leave a lasting legacy through Gabe and Noah.

Gabe (L) Jason Alexander, his sons, Gabe and Noah, and their grandmother (R). Photo: @gabespan, @jalexander1959 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Frequently asked questions

Is Noah Greenspan the son of Jason Alexander? Noah Greenspan is the son of Jason Alexander.

Noah Greenspan is the son of Jason Alexander. What does Noah Greenspan do? He is a voice-over actor and narrator.

He is a voice-over actor and narrator. Does Jason Alexander have a son in a commercial? Gabe appeared once in a commercial with his father.

Jason Alexander’s passion for acting runs in the blood of his sons, Gabe and Noah Greenspan. They make their father proud and are thriving in show business.

READ ALSO: Facts about Jason Alexander

As Briefly.co.za published, Jason Alexander's net worth ranks him among the wealthiest figures in American entertainment.

Jason is an established actor, director, comedian, singer, TV producer, and screenwriter. He is widely recognised for portraying George Costanza on NBC’s sitcom Seinfeld. How has all of this success translated to Alexander's worth?

Source: Briefly News