Meet Gabe and Noah Greenspan: All about Jason Alexander's kids
Jason Alexander's marriage to Daena Title, which has lasted over 40 years, is blessed with two sons, Gabe and Noah Greenspan. About his kids, Jason said:
What's interesting is that each of them, in their own way, reflects different aspects of my personality.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Gabe and Noah Greenspan were born through IVF
- What does Noah Greenspan do?
- Noah's older brother began acting at age five
- Jason Alexander is a respected figure in America's entertainment
- Frequently asked questions
Key takeaways
- Noah Greenspan's dad, Jason, is a veteran actor and director known for playing George Costanza on the hit sitcom Seinfeld from 1989 to 1998.
- Gabe and Noah were born through IVF (in vitro fertilisation).
- Gabe works as an actor and scriptwriter, while Noah is a voice actor and narrator.
Gabe and Noah Greenspan were born through IVF
Jason Alexander's wife struggled with infertility for years after they married on 31 May 1982, before conceiving through IVF. In an interview with First Class Father in June 2021, Jason said:
My wife and I had five years of unexplainable infertility where we saw a number of specialists, and every report seemed to be, you guys are fine, uh, we don't know why this is happening... My boys are in vitro, so they fought hard to get here.
Noah and Gabe Greenspan are both '90s kids
Gabriel, Jason Alexander’s older son, was born on 13 May 1992 in Los Angeles, United States, and is 33 years old as of 2025. He is four years older than his brother, who was born on 21 February 1996.
At childbirth, Gabe was diagnosed with a bronchial infection that made him spend 10 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Alexander's sons use his birth name as their last name
Jason Alexander’s sons use the surname Greenspan, since their father’s legal name is Jay Scott Greenspan. Their father adopted Jason Alexander as his stage name due to a conflict with another actor's name when he joined the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA) as a teenager.
What does Noah Greenspan do?
As published on his LinkedIn page, he has been a voice actor and narrator with Arise Artists Agency since September 2018. He has voiced cartoon characters in various projects, including TV shows like Young Sheldon, films like Twisters, and video games.
Noah has also worked on animation projects, like Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina. In 2023, he was a narrator on the Really No Really podcast.
The voice-over artist has appeared on the red carpet with his family and joined his father and brother in supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023. In an interview with Live Talks Los Angeles in February 2012, Noah's father said:
[He] is kind of shy and a little bit of a loner and very serious-minded and a little concerned about life and the world. He’s a very sombre, interesting thinker, a philosopher, and you would get none of that unless he let you into his inner circle, which doesn’t happen all that readily.
Noah's older brother began acting at age five
Gabe Greenspan is a young actor and writer. He began acting at age five and developed a passion for performing. At age 11, he had already told his dad that he would become an actor.
He studied for a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in theatre studies at Yale University. Gabe also co-founded the sketch comedy group The Idiot Chimney. He has collaborated with comedy groups, including The Tin Can Brothers.
The actor has also performed in parody musicals and worked with UCB's Quick & Funny Musicals. Per his IMDb profile, his acting credits include roles in productions like Shifter and Cursed.
Gabe teamed with his father to create a comedy series
The father and son co-created and starred in the digital series Dinner With Dad in 2017. The show involves them meeting weekly at a deli over a meal.
Jason Alexander is a respected figure in America's entertainment
Jason has received an Emmy Award and a Tony Award since he started his career. He also got nominations for four Golden Globe Awards. For starring in the NBC sitcom Seinfeld, he won a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series.
Alexander welcomed his first grandchild in 2023
Gabe married Kristina Hollman in September 2020 and welcomed a son in 2023, making Jason Alexander a grandfather. Jason told Live with Kelly and Mark in June 2023:
My son shot it down. My wife’s name is Daena, and I was gonna be J-Pa and Dae-Ma, and my son said, ‘What are you, rappers?’ So we’re grandma and grandpa; we went old school.
Jason's sons love and celebrate him on every milestone
Gabe Greenspan often gives his dad heartfelt shout-outs on special occasions. On Father's Day, he posted a picture of himself, Noah, and his dad on Instagram. The caption read:
Happy Father's Day! Here's to the greatest dad a guy could ask for, who gave me his love of comedy but not his hair. And for that, I am grateful.
Jason Alexander's family is his priority. When his sons suggested getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Alexander said he preferred to leave a lasting legacy through Gabe and Noah.
Frequently asked questions
- Is Noah Greenspan the son of Jason Alexander? Noah Greenspan is the son of Jason Alexander.
- What does Noah Greenspan do? He is a voice-over actor and narrator.
- Does Jason Alexander have a son in a commercial? Gabe appeared once in a commercial with his father.
Jason Alexander’s passion for acting runs in the blood of his sons, Gabe and Noah Greenspan. They make their father proud and are thriving in show business.
READ ALSO: Facts about Jason Alexander
As Briefly.co.za published, Jason Alexander's net worth ranks him among the wealthiest figures in American entertainment.
Jason is an established actor, director, comedian, singer, TV producer, and screenwriter. He is widely recognised for portraying George Costanza on NBC’s sitcom Seinfeld. How has all of this success translated to Alexander's worth?
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com