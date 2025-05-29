Michelle Williams' kids: meet Hart Kail, Matilda Ledger, and their siblings

Hart Kail and his siblings hit the headlines following news that their parents, Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail, had welcomed another child in April 2025. The celebrity couple has pulled off the impossible, raising their children entirely out of the public limelight.

Thomas and Williams (L) at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023. Michelle and Thomas (R) at the Tony Awards on June 11, 2023. Photo by Mike Coppola, Dominik Bindl (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Michelle Williams is a mother to four children .

. Despite Michelle Williams being in the spotlight, her kids have been shielded from public scrutiny.

from public scrutiny. Michelle's second-born son, Hart Kail, was born in June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michelle Williams' profile summary

Full name Michelle Ingrid Williams Gender Female Date of birth September 9, 1980 Age 44 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Kalispell, Montana, United States Current residence Brooklyn Heights, New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 54 kg (approx) Father Larry R. Williams Mother Carla Ingrid Williams Siblings Paige, Jason, Kelley, and Sara Williams Relationship status Married Husband Thomas Kail Children Matilda, Hart, and two others Education Santa Fe Christian School Profession Actress Net worth $30 million

A look at Michelle Williams' children

The Venom actress is a proud mother to four kids. Speaking about her children in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Michelle revealed,

My heart obviously belongs to my children; they tug at it the most. But I really want to be able to have both. And I think that it requires deep thought and learning and the support of other women to figure out how to get through it.

Michelle Williams, baby Matilda Rose and Heath Ledger at the Sydney Airport in 2006. Photo: PhotoNews International Inc. (Modified by editor)

Source: Getty Images

Matilda (19), Michelle Williams' firstborn

On October 28, 2005, Michelle and her then-boyfriend Heath Ledger welcomed a daughter, Matilda Rose Ledger. A few weeks after welcoming her first child, Williams revealed what inspired her to name her Matilda. She said,

I came up with it on the subway one day. It just fell from the sky and into my head. And I love, love the Roald Dahl book Matilda.

Although Michelle Williams' daughter lost her dad when she was 3, Jeremiah, her mom's longtime friend, moved in with them and played a father figure to young Matilda. Talking about his role, Michelle revealed,

[Matilda] didn’t grow up with her father, but she grew up with her Jeremy and we were changed by his ability to play as though his life depended upon it, because hers did.

Actress Michelle Williams and her daughter Matilda Ledger in New York City on March 6, 2013. Photo by NCP (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Hart Kail (4), Michelle's second-born

Hart is a celebrity kid best known as the son of actress Michelle Williams and American theatre director Thomas Kail. Hart, aged four as of May 2025, was born in June 2020.

Two years after Hart was born, his mom revealed his name during an exclusive interview with Variety, where she expressed how raising a child during the pandemic was. She said,

It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that.

Michelle Williams' third baby (about 3)

Michelle welcomed her third child and second with Thomas Kail in late 2022. Following the new addition to Michelle Williams' family, the celebrity couple was spotted enjoying a stroll with a newborn. However, the gender and name of the child are yet to be revealed.

Michelle Williams' fourth baby (newborn)

In April 2025, it was reported that Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail had welcomed a child via a surrogate. According to the source who spoke exclusively to People magazine about Michelle Williams' new baby, Matilda is allegedly obsessed with her younger siblings. The source said,

They couldn't be happier to expand their family, and Matilda has been doting on her younger siblings.

Michelle Williams during the film "Mother And Son" screening during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 27, 2022. Photo by Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Did Michelle Williams remarry?

After Michelle separated from Heath Ledger in September 2007, she did not remarry until the summer of 2018 when she married Phil Elverum, an American famous musician and songwriter. However, they separated less than a year later, in early 2019.

Michelle later met Thomas Kail, an American theatre director, and quietly married in 2020. Their paths first crossed on the set of Fosse/Verdon, which Kail executive-produced and directed while Williams starred in.

Who was Heath Ledger's wife at the time of his death?

At his death, popular actor Heath Ledger was not married. During his last days, he reportedly dated Gemma Ward, an Australian model and actress. Additionally, a few months before his death, Ledger had amicably separated from Michelle Williams, his then-girlfriend and the mother of his then two-year-old child, after three years of dating.

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger during the 58th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards held at Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on January 28, 2006. Photo by Vince Bucci (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Trivia facts

Michelle Ingrid Williams was born on September 9, 1980, in Kalispell, Montana, United States.

She was bullied severely after moving to California for school, which led her to be homeschooled and graduate with a GED.

In September 2024, Ledger's family gave Matilda her dad's estate.

After their respective divorces in 2019, Kail and Williams began dating, got engaged in December 2019, and married in March 2020.

Michelle Williams' net worth is estimated at $30 million, equivalent to that of her husband, Thomas Kail.

Hart Kail and his siblings are part of the blossoming family of Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail. The duo kicked-started their relationship after meeting on the set of Fosse/Verdon and are raising four kids, including Matilda, from Michelle's past relationship with her former boyfriend, Heath Ledger.

READ ALSO: Heath Ledger's relationships

Briefly.co.za published an article about Heath Ledger, an Australian actor best known for his role as the Joker in The Dark Knight. Unfortunately, the actor tragically passed away in January 2008.

During his lifetime, he was linked with multiple women, including Michelle Williams and Naomi Watts. Explore facts about his dating history.

Source: Briefly News