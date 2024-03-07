Itumeleng Khune has returned to Kaizer Chiefs after he was suspended from the soccer club in December 2023

Khune got suspended at Kaizer Chiefs after allegedly arriving intoxicated for practice and was later demoted

During his suspension, the Captain landed a job at SABC Sports as a soccer analyst with Willard Katsande

Itumeleng Khune is back at Kaizer Chiefs to resume his duties. The much-loved goalie was suspended in 2023.

Khune no longer under suspension at Kaizer Chiefs

Itumeleng Khune has rejoined Kaizer Chiefs following his suspension from the soccer club in December 2023.

In a statement, the soccer club shared that Khune has completed “certain conditions required of him before he could be allowed back at the Village.”

Khune was suspended after allegedly arriving at his training session under the influence. Upon receiving a report from their team, they decided to reinstate their longest-standing team player.

“Khune was suspended early in December to afford him an opportunity to complete a corrective programme designed for him to meet set expectations for a professional athlete.”

Kaizer Chiefs emphasises importance of a clean image

In December, Kaizer shared a short statement announcing Khune's exit and the programme he underwent to ensure the mistake does not repeat itself.

"At the conclusion of the Club’s rigorous disciplinary processes last week, the committee has taken stern action and decided that Itumeleng Khune should be temporarily separated from the team until certain conditions have been fulfilled."

A clean image is the club's priority, as emphasised in their statement.

Khune enjoys first day as a sports analyst

During his suspension, the Captain landed a job at SABC Sports as a soccer analyst with Willard Katsande.

He took to Instagram to share his excitement and thank the broadcaster for giving him that opportunity. He shared a picture with Steve Kompela, Doctor Khumalo, Andile Dlamini and Thabo Senong.

"I’m truly honoured and humbled! LEGENDARY."

