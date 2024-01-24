Willard Katsande is the new soccer analyst at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)

The former Kaizer Chiefs player shared a video of his debut at the SABC Sports TV show and everything went well for his first day

He shared the spotlight with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and together they did a stellar job

Willard Katsande is the new sports analyst at the SABC. Image: @kingsalt31

There's a new soccer analyst in town and he is very skilled and knowledged about the job.

Willard Katsande lands a job at SABC

Former soccer player turned businessman, Willard Katsande, is the new soccer analyst at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Willard shared a video of his debut at the SABC Sports TV show and everything went well for his first day. He shared the spotlight with Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune and together they did a stellar job.

Taking to Instagram, Katsande shared a video of his first day and penned a note of gratitude to the team for making him feel at home.

"Debut as a soccer analyst. Thank you @sabcsport for the opportunity. @thabiso.mosia.12 & Gloria Brown you were amazing, thank you for making me feel at home."

Willard Katsande and Itumeleng share the spotlight

Sharing more content for his time at the SABC, Willard shared pictures will Itumeleng Khune and Thabiso Mosia.

"Tonight we go again ANGOLA vs BURKINA FASO. @sabcsport thank you for the opportunity. @thabiso.mosia.12 you the best see you later."

In another post, he and Khune posed with the host and he continued to thank the SABC for the opportunity.

"Me and my skipper @itukhune32 we got stories for days. Thank you @sabcsport for the opportunity, bra @thabiso.mosia.12 you the best."

Mzansi celebrates Katsande

Peeps congratulated Willard on his new appointment.

nnemune14:

"It's going to be lit with Salt and pepper in the house."

keithkhanye:

"Always good to see Boss Ya Mboka."

charlie_da_5th:

"God loves you boss."

brandarc_sports:

"Salt & pepper."

blessingsarupinda08_official:

"Boss yamboka."

