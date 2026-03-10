Sphelele Makhunga shared photos of herself in a moon boot, sparking lively reactions on social media

Fans immediately drew comparisons to Itumeleng Khune’s ex, Sbahle Mpisane, who wears a moon boot due to a past injury

Sphelele responded confidently to online comments, showing she won’t be drawn into drama while focusing on her family

Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, has stirred social media conversations after sharing photos of herself wearing a moon boot on her right foot on Instagram on Sunday, 7 March 2026.

The posts showed her enjoying time at the park with their two daughters while sporting the medical footwear, attracting attention from followers and fans.

Fans quickly drew comparisons between Sphelele’s moon boot and that of Khune’s former girlfriend, fitness star Sbahle Mpisane. Sbahle has been living with a permanent injury in her right foot following a serious car accident in 2018, which requires her to wear a moon boot indefinitely.

Instagram fans respond to Sphelele’s post

Social media users did not hold back, with some suggesting that Sphelele’s situation mirrored Sbahle’s.

@tkmbokani:

''Sbahle with a moon boot, now it's you Laylaa.''

@dsithembile:

''Nawe futhi umlenze.''

@yamkela_madikane:

''Khune really loves a good boot.''

@sanct:

''What happened to your leg, Mrs.? Get well soon.''

@lihle:

“Your leg is also injured.''

Sphelele, who normally avoids social media drama, responded with a confident reply, asking, “Are you, God?” Many fans praised her for handling the situation with composure.

Throughout her marriage to Khune, Sphelele has occasionally faced comparisons to his high-profile exes, including Minnie Dlamini and Sbahle Mpisane. Despite this, she continues to engage online while prioritising her family life.

Khune and Sphelele's flourishing marriage

While many recognise Sphelele as the supportive wife of one of South Africa’s most celebrated goalkeepers, she has carved out her success in the business world.

She is the founder of Eminence, a boutique events and décor company known for curating elegant experiences. In addition, she runs Eminence Florist, which specialises in fresh, customised floral arrangements for weddings, birthdays, and corporate functions. Balancing motherhood, marriage, and entrepreneurship, Sphelele continues to grow her brand while remaining grounded in her family values.

Khune and Sphelele tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony in 2019, a celebration that paid homage to their cultural heritage. Since then, the couple have welcomed two daughters into their lives and continues to share glimpses of their family life on social media. Sphelele also loves sharing pictures of herself on social media and flaunting her beauty. Fans always show her love for her elegance.

Inside Itumeleng Khune’s R4 million mansion

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune lives in luxury in his R4 million Johannesburg mansion, a sleek and modern space that blends fame with family life.

Although his days at Chiefs are over, Khune is not ready to hang up his gloves just yet, with a possible move to another club still on the cards.

