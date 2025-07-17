Itumeleng Khune’s wife, Sphelele Makhunga, stole the spotlight at the Bobby Motaung Foundation golf day with saucy Instagram snaps that wowed fans

Sphelele is a successful entrepreneur, running two flourishing businesses, Eminence Events and Eminence Florist, while balancing family life

The couple lives in a R4 million mansion in Johannesburg, blending fame, family, and tradition under one stylish roof

Former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, attended the Bobby Motaung Foundation golf day last Thursday. The event was also in honour of Motaung's 55th birthday.

Even though the event was attended by quite a number of dignitaries, including Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo, Mrs Khune stole the show when she shared saucy pictures of herself on Instagram. The snaps received admiration from netizens.

Sphelele shared a series of photos on her Instagram with the caption:

"Golf Day in celebration of Bobby Motaung Foundation and his 55th birthday. We love and appreciate you, Dad."

How did netizens react to the gorgeous snaps of Mrs Khune?

@bontlemokaleng:

"The leg game."

@sne_april:

"Itshitshi uyalibona."

@mamzo116:

"Legssss for dayssss."

@ndolekwasphiwe:

"Skirt said rough dance cash kontant huh shamdapaaaah huh."

@iamthandolwethu:

"Ok, legs."

@saneriembambo:

"Legs."

@sam_kgaladi:

"You look hot."

@pree_shaz:

"Mma Khune is looking beautiful."

@benmajaha:

"Beautiful flower."

While many recognise Sphelele as the supportive wife of one of South Africa’s most celebrated goalkeepers, she has carved out her success in the business world. Image: @itukhune32

From football wife to flourishing entrepreneur

While many recognise Sphelele as the supportive wife of one of South Africa’s most celebrated goalkeepers, she has carved out her success in the business world.

She is the founder of Eminence, a boutique events and décor company known for curating elegant experiences. In addition, she runs Eminence Florist, which specialises in fresh, customised floral arrangements for weddings, birthdays, and corporate functions.

Balancing motherhood, marriage, and entrepreneurship, Sphelele continues to grow her brand while remaining grounded in her family values.

A love story rooted in tradition

Khune and Sphelele tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony in 2019, a celebration that paid homage to their cultural heritage. Since then, the couple have welcomed two daughters into their lives and continue to share glimpses of their family life on social media.

Inside Itumeleng Khune’s R4 million mansion

Briefly News previously reported that former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is living in luxury in his R4 million Johannesburg mansion, a sleek and modern space that blends fame with family life.

Although his days at Chiefs are over, Khune is not ready to hang up his gloves just yet, with a possible move to another club still on the cards.

His home, purchased in 2018, features personal touches like a portrait of himself, multiple awards, a private gym, and a gourmet kitchen. Khune shares the stylish residence with his wife, Sphelele Makhunga, and their two daughters, creating a warm, family-oriented environment.

