South African Afro-soul singer Zahara has shared that her SAMA awards were stolen from her house over the Easter weekend

The singer was away for a few days and returned home on Thursday, 21 April to find her trophies missing, and she's devastated

Zahara's gardener said he saw the door to her place open, but says he only closed it and didn't go inside the house, and Mzansi shared their empathy for the singer

Award-winning singer Zahara just shared with a media publication that six of her South African Music Awards trophies were stolen from her house. The singer revealed that she had been away over the Easter weekend and when she returned, she found her trophies gone.

Zahara has revealed that someone stole her SAMA awards. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

She said that her trophies were placed on a Z-shaped stand before she left her home. The Loliwe hitmaker said there were no signs of entry when she got back, however, her six trophies were missing and everything else was the same as when she left it. She also shared that she found nothing else missing.

According to Drum, Zahara said her gardener, who has been her employee for over 10 years, said that he found her door slightly open and closed it, never entering the house.

"I left home on the weekend of Easter and returned on Thursday, 21 April. There was no break-in at the house. Everything was exactly where I left it. The thief did not take anything else besides the six SAMAs and I want them back. I don't care even if the person leaves them at my gate. I want those awards back."

Fans of the artist took to City Press' Twitter post to share their mixed opinions about the unfortunate incident, with @SmithWhiteB saying:

"She sold them this one, l don't trust her."

@Malomanye said:

"Are those things valuable?"

@ZikhonaTshona said:

"Oh no!!"

@AyandaFelemZA said:

"Yhoo..."

@chettyfellar said:

"ANC, I can't put it past them."

