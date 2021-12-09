Zahara fans shared negative reactions to a video of the Afro-soul songstress recording a new amapiano song

The heat of the Twitter backlash eventually resulted in Zahara revealing that the freestyle song was not real

Zahara further defended herself against Mzansi with humour, implying she was shocked that they thought she would release something so absurd

Zahara and amapiano are two words Mzansi did not expect to string together until a studio session video of the star surfaced online. The trending clip shows Zahara freestyling what sounds like a new amapiano song.

Mzansi was disappointed after hearing a new Zahara song from a studio session clip circulating online. Image: Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images and Eye for Ebony on Unsplash

Fans were quick to express that the song was not a hit on Twitter. One social media user even complained that the star was making it difficult to stick up for her because of the experimental tune.

Fortunately, Zahara quickly cleared the air by revealing that the tune was made in good fun. The soulful singer also amusingly expressed her disbelief at fans thinking that she would ever release such a mess.

In response to a tweet ridiculing the clip, Zahara said:

“This is not an actual song, surely you guys know that right?”

While the majority of Mzansi Twitter thought the song was not a hit, others urged Zahara to eventually release it. One fan argued the song could be a December jam while Zahara hilariously replied that they were pulling her leg.

Zahara makes Number 1 on the charts

In a previous report, Briefly News shared that Zahara’s most recent album, Nqaba Yam, is a testament to how the star finds refuge in expressing herself through song. Zahara revealed she had been keeping a journal before the album's release.

That journal is the foundation of the soulful singer’s latest vulnerable yet celebratory musical offering. According to the SAMA award winner, her latest project provides a catharsis for listeners.

Zahara's music’s relatability worked out for the best since Nqaba Yam debuted at Number 1 on iTunes. The star and her fans took to Twitter to celebrate the milestone. See some of the congratulatory comments below:

“Your album is hotter than magma. I love Ndikhona so much. Well done on this album. Block all negativity and focus on your craft. You’re blessed Zahara. Proud!!!”

“Congratulations sisi Zahara”

“Halala!!!!!!!!!!!”

