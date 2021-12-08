Zahara grew up in the rural village of Phumlani in the Eastern Cape and was left to fend for herself with only a guitar to use

The self-taught musician reached incredible success early in her career but was almost deterred by bankruptcy and an unfortunate drinking habit

Zahara has been redeemed with her latest album ranking at Number 1 on iTunes on its release

A village girl from the nation’s most impoverished province made a name for herself in 2011. Capturing hearts with nothing but her voice and trusted guitar, Zahara has cemented herself as an inspiration to many.

Zahara proves that nothing can deter her destiny after a successful release of her album, 'Nqaba Yam'. Images: @zaharasa/Instagram and Sowetan/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Born Bulelwa Mkutukana in the Eastern Cape village of Phumlani, Zahara found her voice at the tender age of six. The future star first belted out her raspy vocals in her school and church choirs.

The Afrosoul singer has not stopped sharing her talents, despite the debt and drinking habit she’s faced. Zahara did not give up even when she had nothing but her guitar to work with.

During a trip to her home to Phumlani last year, Zahara recalled being left with only the instrument after high school. She explained:

"They couldn't raise money for me to go to tertiary. I was left at home, but lucky enough for me, there was a guitar."

That guitar became a sign of hope for the musician, who threw herself into the healing power of song. She was eventually offered a record deal while busking in the streets of East London.

In 2011, Zahara released her first studio album, Loliwe, with the help of DJ Sbu’s TS Records. Although the album was an undeniable hit, a few obstacles tested the promising young star.

Fortunately, Zahara has always had music to steer her in the right direction. Her most recent album Nqaba Yam is a testament to how the star has found refuge in expressing herself through song.

Before the album’s release, Zahara revealed that she had been keeping a journal of her experiences. That journal is the foundation of the soulful singer’s latest vulnerable yet celebratory musical offering.

Zahara makes Number 1 on the charts

According to the SAMA award winner, her provides a catharsis for listeners. Her music’s relatability seems to have worked out for the best since the album debut at number 1 on iTunes.

In addition to her new album’s success, Zahara is getting some redemption for her DJ Sbu royalty debacle. Although the MoFaya founder disputes allegations that he owes Zahara money, fans aren’t convinced.

Fans took to Twitter to share their opinion of DJ Sbu after his denials and Zahara’s Podcast and Chill interview with MacG. Many shared the belief that the musician turned entrepreneur took advantage of the Destiny singer.

However, with a high-performing album at hand and her signature positive outlook, Zahara has no time for the drama. Instead, she shows gratitude for getting back on track and promises to only address DJ Sbu truthfully in the presence of cameras.

DJ Sbu shows Zahara some love for her new business venture

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Sbu's uplifting values about business are no different when it comes to his former mentee. The DJ made a point to publicly congratulate Zahara on her first venture.

The Loliwe hitmaker announced that she will be releasing a natural hair care range called Zahara Country Girl. The business idea came as no shock from the woman who received constant praise for her beautiful afro.

Zahara and Sbu had a falling out after her first album and the two had not seemed to have reconciled. The message came as a shock to many who made their suspicions of the DJ known.

@CitizenAndile wrote:

You destroyed her now you come here, kongranyuwation... kongranyuwation.

@JohnnieBlackZA added:

You're just seeking attention.

