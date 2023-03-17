A mother shared a video of her son who frowned all through his photo shoot session as he posed for the camera

The boy's posture made many people laugh as social media users tried to guess what was going through his mind

The mother of the child named Destiny was also amazed that he did not even smile at all

A short video showing a kid in a studio for a photo shoot stirred massive reactions. The baby maintained a straight face that surprised his mother.

Standing against a blue background, the baby had his head tilted to the side. He remained unmoved as the cameraman continued clicking and taking different shots.

The baby refused to smile during his photo shoot session. Photo source: @kim_presh23

Little boy's funny photo shoot session

Before the pics were taken, the boy's mother took herself from the camera's view. The mother captioned the video:

"Destiny no gree smile."

Many people who watched the video said that the boy most probably had a lot of things going through his mind.

Watch the video below:

As of this report's writing, the video gathered over 500 comments and more than 10,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@promise said:

"A lot is going through my guy mind. Naija no be your mate."

His mother replied:

"His wife is not picking his call."

user4833894471482Gloria said:

"You sure say he don chop before you carry m go do photoshoot."

Maria ice said:

"No b d one una dey he dey oh na Cocomelon he mind."

SARASH said:

"Una dey force ma boy joor."

Peace said:

"He’s growing so fast️. My cute baby."

January Queen said:

"A lot dey my guy mind he just dey reason."

Savage said:

"No joy you make am vex but the boy is cute."

Lastborn Kimberly said:

"Wetin make me enter Nigeria na Wetin the guy dey think oooo."

