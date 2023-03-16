A video of a father crying uncontrollably at his daughter's engagement has stirred reactions on social media

As the man's daughter stood up to leave, the father allowed his tears to flow freely as he propped his chin with one hand

Many people who reacted to the video said the bride must have been a good daughter to make her father react that way

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A father could not hold back his tears during his daughter's traditional engagement ceremony in a video shared by @ariyike_alaga. Tears rolled down his cheeks as he propped his chin while the lady knelt before him.

The mother was also emotional but hid her face with her palm. The father could not even look up as he waved at the daughter.

The daughter knelt before her parents who could not hide their emotions. Photo source: @ariyike_alaga

Source: UGC

Emotional engagement ceremony

The moment the man prayed for his daughter was shown. The clip was laden with strong emotions.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many people in the video's comment section said the lady must have been a good daughter to her parents, and they are sad to let her go.

Watch the video below:

At the time of publication, the video has gathered over 500 comments and more than 44,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

eaglemoneyjkt said:

"It's only a nice daughter that her parents cry during her marriage."

KVÑG JÖHÑ said:

"My own papa giiran federal if he cry for me or my sister make I bend person wey never cry for himself."

Omo_shalewa said:

"If my daddy cry like this on my wedding maybe everybody should go bak to there house oo I Dey follow my papa go house bak."

Eddie Wd said:

"That’s what happened if u are a good daughter."

Ada Anambra said:

"My dad was so strong and happy for me getting married but things changed when am going home with my husband.. he refused and say I will not go."

Man dances at his son's wedding

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the video of an old man dancing hard at his son's wedding stirred reactions on Facebook.

The man seems to be having the best time of his life. In a clip shared by Owambe UK, the groom's father took the centre floor as the MC hyped him to keep dancing more.

Looking smart and fit in his agabada, the man rocked the dancefloor with energy that belied his age. While dancing, his son and the new wife watched him from afar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng