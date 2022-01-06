A young lady has brought a big smile to the face of her husband after she bought him a new phone

Anticipating the item that was wrapped up, the gentleman wide as he anticipated opening his gift

Many social media users were in agreement that women love "spoiling" their men when they are loyal and trustworthy partners

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young lady with the social media handle @enyonvm has gone online to share a video and photos of how she treated her husband well.

Quoting snaps of the man posing with his new Google Pixel 6, the woman said:

“Whatever my husband wants, my husband gets.”'

The man could not stop smiling at the gift. Photo source: @enyonvm

Source: Instagram

He was so happy

A video shows the moment the man could not stop smiling after getting the gift. He made a drumroll using his desk before he got the present.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The woman captioned the video with:

“Rare footage of when I got the one thing he won’t stop talking about. Look at him squealing like a bad b*tch.”

Watch the video below (swipe):

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 50,000 likes when it was reshared by @instablog9ja.

Below are some of the reactions:

moyamilia said:

"Lmao, sweet, unpopular opinion: I feel Men appreciate gifts more than women."

__tamarau said:

"Na man wey calm down we go spoil."

wendypeterschere said:

"No be I want, you Dey treat your wife or girlfriend right?....Women have the tendency to spend on men they love, if they are treated right."

adorabledekaa said:

"Who will I surprise like this na? as I no get boyfriend or husband."

iam_caring said:

"Nobody should drag women again o..we love seeing our man happy too."

triplekaypartypacks said:

"Men too deserve to be gifted and pampered. They'll always talk about it with so much smile on their faces."

Men filmed spraying wads of cash on their friend and his wife at a ceremony

In more news about spouses pampering their significant others, Briefly News wrote about a video of a group of friends spraying wads of cash at a friend's party.

The men were seen with bundles of cash carried on their arms as they sprayed their friend and his wife.

The couple were seen dancing and stepping on the cash that as been sprayed on the floor as the song played.

In the video, it could be seen that the friends had already sprayed so much cash aside from the bundles on their arms, as bills were seen on the floor all around the couple.

Briefly.co.za had come across the video after it was shared on Twitter by Nigerian comedian Wale Gates.

Source: Briefly News