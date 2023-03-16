Cute Baby Faces Camera With Confidence, Tries to Match Mum’s Energy

A short video of a baby dancing beside her mother as they both mimed to a song while being filmed got people talking

The baby excitedly looked at the camera and tried to match her mother's energy, who was super amazed by the kid's performance

Many TikTokers said the baby's energy surpassed her age, while some funnily said grandmas are coming back as kids

A video of a baby and her mother with the TikTok handle (@DHL) has stirred massive reactions online as the kid did a funny dance to a song.

She made the same moves as her mother. Even her mum marvelled at the baby's performance. As the woman mimed the song, the kid danced with her head.

The baby enjoyed seeing herself on mum's phone screen. Photo source: @DLH

Baby dances well

At every point in the video, she kept interacting with the camera, showing she loved the image of herself on her mother's phone screen.

The mother said that her baby danced to the song well. The performance wowed many people in her comment section. Some said the kid's reaction belied her young age.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 800 comments and more than 28,000 likes at the time of this publication.

Netizens applaud little baby

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

sugah2 said:

"Lol, I talk am say God no kuku make humans again e don tire 4 us.. so na our ancestors he dey send bak to us."

Lincoln_1_0_1_ said:

"UPCOMING TIK TOKER.. Idamu tik tok."

Mo Classic said:

"Na u spoil this baby video commot there make she do her video in peace."

ollie_bay1 said:

"This babe understood the assignment. It’s her vibes for me."

Treasure Doris said:

"She be like mummy you Dey feel me? Oya see my head is it moving?"

she's Krobea said:

"Give baby way abeg she too fine."

