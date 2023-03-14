One video of a snake showed how quickly it can get into a house, even with all entrances closed

People were scared after seeing a video showing a snake slithering underneath a door with terrifying ease

The video went viral, and people were horrified by the scene of the long snake making its way into someone's house

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A snake went viral on TikTok as a video showing how it entered a house. Many people were terrified by the video that showed how easy it is for snakes to get into one's home.

A snake easily slid underneath the door and people were horrified. Image: TikTok/@snakehunteraus

Source: UGC

Online users commented on the video to express their fear. Many discussed what they would do if they found themselves in this situation.

Video of thick snake slithering through tiny space gets 600k views on TikTok

A snake in a TikTok by @snakehunteraus went viral as it slithered underneath the door. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South Africans horrified by snakes' ability to enter through tiny spaces underneath the door

The clip scarred many people. Snake videos usually terrify people. This one hit differently because it shows how easy it is for them to get into houses.

Mumma bear commented:

"No, I didn’t need to know this!"

medsurg2014 commented:

"This is #500th reason why I will never go to Australia!"

Brodie Eves commented:

"Helps slide the shovel down straight against the door to get a clean cut."

Rjm80 commented:

"Thanks, now I won't sleep ever again."

shaneleslie89 commented:

"New fear unlocked thanks."

"Don't run Molefe": Snake chases man, massive viper's 'attack' goes viral

Briefly News reported on a video of a vicious snake on TikTok, leaving people in stitches. The clip of a giant serpent going after a man amazed netizens.

The man in the video had a face-off with a snake slithering after him at lightning speed. The voice in the video also amused people.

Snakes are a disturbing sight for most. People were shocked to see the man trying to run for his life. Some peeps in the comments were confident that they would have been able to face the large snake head-on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News