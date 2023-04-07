The dogs did the most to protect a baby that was in danger, and they nailed it until the last minute

A video showed a snake slithering near a sleeping child, and three dogs attacked it as the parent proudly watched

Online users had jokes about the way the dogs protected the baby despite the misstep with their tactic

One video shows how three dogs save the baby. People saw three dogs work together for the baby.

A baby was asleep, a snake was nearby, and these dogs were on high alert but messed up. Image: TikTok/@buffy.watkins

Source: UGC

People were amused by the dogs' questionable method of removing a potentially dangerous snake. The video got a million likes, and people were fascinated by how protective the dogs were.

3 Dogs fight snake but put dad in danger

The dogs had a face-off with a snake and won. In a video by @buffy.watkins, three dogs threw a snake into the air, trying to get rid of it. Unfortunately, the snake landed on the dad who was filming.

Watch the video below.

TikTok users joke about snake landing on father

Netizens love to see interesting human-animal interactions. This video touched people as they saw how the dogs did the most for a helpless baby.

@kmackay94 commented:

"Gets scared and immediately turns into Goofy."

@arielthehunn commented:

"I would've been dead, straight cardiac arrest."

@user7799994696667 commented:

"You know what, I would be done with my dogs after that."

@manwith2dogs commented:

"I really hope he didn’t fall in there with the baby."

@chrisflores412 commented:

"Lmao, he changed that mood really quick."

