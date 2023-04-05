One paramedic looked very proud after being able to make this huge accomplishment, and he was overjoyed with his loved ones

The man made a TikTok video of him fetching the new vehicle to celebrate a monumental achievement

Online users loved the inspiring video that shows how the man reacted to finally getting his hands on the car

A healthcare worker was chuffed when he made a huge purchase. Online users were moved by a video showing how much it meant to him.

A South African paramedic bought a car and celebrated with loved ones who left many South Africans touched. Image: TikTok/ @dipuo234

The video got lots of attention from online users who were happy for the man. People left thousands of likes on the video.

South African paramedic gets new car

In a video posted by @dipuo234, a paramedic bought a new car and shared the good news with his loved ones. The man then went to the dealership and saw his vehicle wrapped up like a present before he opened it and drove it out of the parking lot.

Watch the video:

Netizens congratulate paramedics on huge purchase

The video of the paramedics' happiness sparked joy in others. People love to see others win, and this man's video shows that getting the new car was a special moment.

@gaput1632 commented:

"We came to achieve and overcome. Congratulations, brother, enjoy your journey with your loved ones."

@mattphalane commented:

"Hard work pays, congrats bro."

@boithal92 commented:

"Congratulations."

@khutjo_makay commented:

"Well done bafoza. A nice car indeed."

