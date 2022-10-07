A funny Mzansi TikTok user recorded a skit in which he played Eskom if it were a person on a dating show

TikTok user @gc_celebrity wrote an absolutely brilliant skit that raked in over 225k views and counting

The people of Mzansi could not get enough of the clip and commended the man on creating great content

Eskom has let the people of Mzansi down so much that they have had to turn to humour to get through the darkness. A funny clip showing what Eskom would be if it was a person on a dating show looking for love definitely ignited a spark.

TikTok user @gc_celebrity had the people of SA laughing hard at his Eskom dating show skit. Image: TikTok / gc_celebrity

Source: UGC

One thing about the Mzansi people is that they will always find light in a dark situation… even if that situation is Eskom.

TikTok user @gc_celebrity shared a skit where he pretended to be Eskom if it were a person on a dating show. In one part of the clip, he explains himself (Eskom) to have a ‘dark side’ and claims that ‘nothing turns them on'.

The ingenious clip got over 225k views!

“Eskom is looking for love guys ⚡️❤️ #eskom #loadshedding #stage6 #DateMyFamily #mojalove #stage5 #realitytv”

The people of Mzansi could not hold their laughter back

If there is any plus side to the mess that we are in, this is it. People loved the quirky and clever lines that the man came up with. This whole clip is just brilliant!

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Siya.Maseko_ said:

“I love being on STAGES, I’m always on different STAGES”

@Nkosazana said:

“Ow my word this is litWow love this one.”

@groentea said:

“I tend to have a bit of a dark side ”

@ said:

“When people need me to much I just switch off”

@Olliewithachance said:

“This, Ladies and Gentlemen is pure, golden TikTok-ing.... pure, clean entertainment. What a good TikTok ”

@Lindokuhle Phungu280 said:

“My friend Wind Turbine would like to meet you. He's got farms”

Eskom CEO Andre De Ruyter complains about crooked suppliers selling the power utility bad coal

In related news, Briefly News reported that Andre de Ruyter, Eskom's CEO, says the high demand for coal has made it profitable for corrupt suppliers to cheat the power utility.

The CEO of South Africa's only power utility claimed that the international demand for coal means that unscrupulous suppliers effectively take the coal meant for Eskom and export it to Europe. The suppliers then replace the "stolen' coal with discard coal.

The waste coal is of low quality, with a Calorific Value (CV) of seven to eight, compared to Eskom's mandated coal values of 15 to 18 CV. The power utility's CEO says that the discard coal doesn't burn very well because of its low CV.

