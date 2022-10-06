A couple went on a picnic while the man covered his face the entire time, piquing the interest of netizens

The snaps show a lot of eye-catching goodies, including some fried chicken, some snacks and many bottles of beer

Peeps had a lot to say about the eccentric pictures but loved the energy and vibe that the couple gave off

A couple went on a very eccentric picnic date where the man had his face covered the entire time. The other strange things about it were all the bottles of beer lying around while a gift bag sat in the far corner.

A couple went on a unique picnic date, leaving Mzansi's netizens talking. Images: Målümë Gíànt Pythón/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Målümë Gíànt Pythón shared the snaps on a Facebook post, and curious eyes were pointing out all the odd details that could be found. What's even more interesting about the picnic is that the blanket is placed on the ground instead of the grass behind them.

A close inspection of the items in conjunction with the balaklava the man is wearing shows that the picnic is even stranger than usual. There is yoghurt placed next to wine glasses while some chocolate sits across the 12 beers in the snaps.

Peeps nonetheless loved the pictures, while others also made comments on what they had seen. See the responses below:

Oteng Meshack said:

"I had to count the bottles to make sure they were 12 "

Mukwevho Sompizi Kolobe Lutendo commented:

" yuuu couple goalls"

Seabela Sammy mentioned:

"Love the spirit of love "

Molwedi Lee Tercia shared:

" My plan for today."

Simamkele WaMasukwini Sityebi posted:

"Am I the only one who counted the beers "

Phenyo Tha Lyrical Protocol said:

"How Long Can You Manage To Sit On That Pavement? Congrats "

Cee August commented:

"It's The Spitz packaging for me... "

Mosha Nator II shared:

"It looks like the presents are all yours "

