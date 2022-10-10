A man opened up about losing his car, which then led to him losing his friends, in a story Mzansi found seriously relatable

Navigating relations with others in adulthood requires a lot of trial and error, and South Africans discussed that

Netizens had quite a bit to add to the tweet by sharing their own experiences with people they thought were homies

A man opened up about losing his car and how his friends had avoided him after the event. The sad tweet inspired Mzansi's netizens to talk about inconsistent homies.

A gent took to the socials to share how he lost his friends after he lost his car, and netizens felt his pain.

Source: Twitter

@Oct_10th is the sad soul who went through the rough experience and shared it on Twitter, where peeps gathered to share their own friendship tales of woe.

Making new friends while being an adult is quite tough. Without even factoring in the countless responsibilities, sifting through people you are compatible with and trying to find those who are with you for who you are and not what you have, is tremendously difficult.

The tweet has inspired many South Africans to share their bad experiences with friends. See the comments below:

@suavegiboi said:

"Sending hugs bro I can totally relate to this my life stopped sometime last year after losing my car. Ain't nobody taking calls to be there for you, but you were there for them. Not my homie that I used to drive to work on free petrol now I've to pay him like I'm paying for an Uber.

@RAHABE88 mentioned:

"Its the fact that you still call them friends that raises my eyebrows... Chaisa Delete them o simolole sesha."

@moshibudi_ commented:

"God just wanted to show you gore aona motho. Mara, it will all be restored & please keep them locked out."

@porshporsh shared:

"One thing about men; they don't have true friends "

@NubianSen posted:

"They were never your friends but people that you know, and you mistook them as friends. We always make that mistakes, and experience taught us a lesson."

@incapage5star commented:

"Life is a lesson. When you go down, you go alone."

@Alice2058 mentioned:

"It's gonna get better. It's been six months with me. A whole lot of them distanced themselves from me, but I'm okay now."

@Borninmay14 said:

"They were never your friends... May God speed up the process of replacing it."

