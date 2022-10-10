A South African truck driver became one with a cliff, and a hilarious man got the whole moment on camera

Twitter account @VehicleTrackerz shared the clip showing the truck driving off the cliff, along with the man’s commentary

What got the people of Mzansi the most is how the man knew that truck was going to drive off the cliff and how calm he remained

Only in Mzansi will you get someone recording a truck falling off a cliff and acting as if they were filming majestic whales in the ocean.

Truck drivers in SA are almost as bad as taxi drivers. Seeing trucks falling off cliffs, driving on the wrong side of the road, and other crazy clips, are no surprise to Mzansi peeps.

Twitter account @VehicleTrackerz shared a clip showing a truck slowly driving off of a cliff as it takes a relatively sharp bend. While the incident was a wow on its own, the man who recorded it managed to turn it into something comical.

It seems as if he knew the truck was going to fall before it even happened!

The people of Mzansi laugh at the commentator

The way the man recording explained the situation has people busting. How he knew that truck was going to crash, no one knows. However, it was extremely impressive.

Take a look at what some had to say:

@Madimabe_T said:

“How on earth did this guy know what is going to happen in the next five seconds ”

@Sabza200BC said:

“How did the commentator know if he was in car recording this incident . To those who don't understand Zulu. "We want people like these men on our roads, when he us tired he just hide in the bushes without causing an accident". He said these words before truck tipped.”

@Nicky_The_Nerve said:

“Ai this is something that I can imagine seeing here on the MP roads yoh.”

@DallasMaloca said:

“Commentator is so relaxed, unbothered as if it's a normal day's happening. Cool as a cucumber.”

@HesJustTheOne said:

“That tipper is tipsy. Commentator not even shocked nothing drove past like nada happened. Hope the driver wasn't hurt.”

@ChrisExcel102 said:

Polo trying to overtake truck in video gets rear-ended, SA shares bad lorry stories: “A law unto themselves”

In related news, Briefly News reported that being sandwiched between a truck and a wall can be scary. The worst outcome of this situation was experienced by one unlucky polo driver, who had his car rear-ended and spun around while trying to overtake a lorry.

The clip comes from none other than the @VehicleTrackerz page, which uploaded the footage onto their Twitter account. It sparked a passionate discussion about how truck drivers are on South African roads.

The video is quite short, showing the polo trying to overtake the truck but getting spun around by the impact of being rear-ended.

