A viral clip of a VW Polo driver failing to notice a roundabout in time and flying over it has gotten mixed reactions from peeps

Mzansi social media users said the driver should have stopped or slowed down as he approached the intersection

Some said the intersection should get proper markings, so drivers coming from all sides can notice the roundabout

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video of a VW Polo flying over a roundabout in Port Elizabeth had convinced Mzansi that a Polo can do anything, even flying.

Social media users were stunned by a VW Polo that flew over a roundabout in PE. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Peeps were howling with laughter when the driver, who did not slow down as he approached the intersection, flew over the circle.

Reacting to the video that was posted on the Port Elizabeth Traffic Updates' Facebook page, some South Africans blamed the driver for failing to slow down as he approached the intersection. The caption read:

"In PE we don't go around them.... We go over them baba... This is final boarding call for flight Polo taking off on Gomery Avenue✈️✈️. Yesterday morning Gomery & Strandfontein Summerstrand."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Mac Macavity said:

"This thing will cause more accidents worse at night .. why is so black mani? They need to make it bright man coz yhoo weekend alot of cars will meet their end here."

@Yusuf Lakay commented:

"How can you not see that it's a raised circle."

@Michael Martin wrote:

"You just pay attention look where your driving it’s that easy , looks like that driver didn’t get there common sense at birth I think."

Toddler keeps himself busy by taking out countless spoons from his mother’s kitchen cabinets, Mzansi tickled

In other news, Briefly News also reported that A toddler had a busy day clearing out his mom's kitchen cabinets. The little one was caught on camera throwing all the spoons on the floor.

He quietly went about his business and wasn't fazed by his mom recording him. The question that was asked by most people on TikTok is why the mother has so many spoons.

The boy was launching the countless spoons out of the drawers as if it would never end and no forks or knives were in sight.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News