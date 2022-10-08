A young boy practised his fine motor skills by wreaking havoc in his mother's kitchen without a care in the world

The video of the little boy silently throwing spoons on the floor is making the rounds on social media

Mzansi people on TikTok begged the mom not to get angry with the boy and just let him have his fun.

A curious toddler keeps himself busy by throwing spoons on the floor. Image: @temmywamandlangisa

A toddler had a busy day clearing out his mom's kitchen cabinets. The little one was caught on camera throwing all the spoons on the floor.

He quietly went about his business and wasn't fazed by his mom recording him. The question that was asked by most people on TikTok is why the mother has so many spoons.

The boy was launching the countless spoons out of the drawers as if it would never end and no forks or knives were in sight.

The video is on its way to going viral, and many people are wondering what the deal is with the spoons. The creator of the video, @temmywamandlangisa said:

"We use these spoons for occasions. We recently had a wedding, that's why they’re here. Teenage Pregnancy Awareness. Don’t fall for it."

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comforted the mom on her busy tot by saying it's all part of the kid's development. Read some of their comments below:

@sheenahthoba asked:

"No my question is how do you have so many spoons?"

@ kds_lemba posted:

"So many spoons, are you doing catering?"

@madu_judith stated:

"The person taking the video is going to pick them up."

@misstee1212 added:

"Dear parent, do not shout at him. Get containers with different colours, sit down with him and teach sorting. For example teaspoons in red."

@jay900405 commented:

"That 2mins when she's so silent."

@user5015106911818 posted:

"But atleast he is not breaking anything he just loves the sound of spoons."

@Siiba_Bllack mentioned:

"I’m sure the kid’s been wondering why there are so many spoons."

@matome0712 said:

"I love this boy he is doing a great job wreaking havoc."

