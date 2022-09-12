Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign all weekend

The former president Jacob Zuma's daughter took time out to respond to several tweets just to ask when Ramaphosa will hang his boots

Some South Africans are not impressed with Duduzile's relentless call for Ramaphosa to resign

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma's outspoken daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has taken time out of her weekend to call out President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla spent a lot of time asking President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign over the weekend. Images: Phill Magakoe & @DZumaSambudla

Source: Getty Images

Duduzile has been chastising the president since his visit to Tzaneen over the weekend as part of the African National Congress's Letsema campaign. The campaign aims to place ANC leaders at the forefront of service delivery in their respective communities, reports TimesLIVE.

In several tweets, the former president's daughter has been impatiently calling for Ramaphosa to resign.

Duduzile believes that South Africa will flourish if the president vacates his position soon. Zuma's daughter has dedicated at least 10 tweets responding to posts made by the Presidency with the same question, "When are you resigning?"

She has not stopped asking the president to resign since 10 September and even responded to Ramaphosa's newsletter about the 45th anniversary of apartheid struggle veteran Steve Biko.

Duduzile wrote:

"When are you resigning? You are disgusting to even utter our hero, Steve Biko’s name. You sold out during the struggle by saying the CDEs Brian washed you. You are selling out now…"

In another tweet, Duduzile stated that she was very suspicious of Ramaphosa's upcoming trip to the United States of America and alleged the president will sign off on something citizens do not agree to.

South Africans react to Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's call for Ramaphosa to resign

@Mbhape1 said:

"He is not resigning… Whether u like it or not, he's ur president… If you don’t want him as president rather, go back to Mozambique, where you come from…"

@Supreme78144491 said:

"Tell that to the Nkandla Spy who released Eugen De Kok from jail and gave him a monthly stipend of R40k so that he doesn’t sing about his involvement in the death of Chris Hani and other comrades that he sold."

@MbuMvana said:

"If he sold out, then why did your Father appoint him as his deputy?"

@LekeseVan said:

"Really! Your dad never resigned after many allegations levelled against him, after numerous vote of no confidence against him, after numerous court judgements against, and many more, and after he sold us to Guptaz for a plate of curry! Who is the sell out I ask you."

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla shades Fikile Mbalula for endorsing Ramaphosa’s 2nd term: “Singing for his supper”

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has fallen in Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's crosshairs again, this time for endorsing president Cyril Ramaphosa's second term.

The transport minister can be heard publically backing the president in a video shared on social media over the weekend.

The short, 45-second video was enough to elicit the ire of Zuma-Sambudla. Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter took it upon herself to shade Mabalula in a tweet reacting to the video.

