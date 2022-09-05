Duduzile Zume-Sambudla had a very shady message for the minister of transport, Fikile Mbalula

Ex-president Jacob Zuma's daughter accused Mbalula of "singing for his supper" after the transport minister publically endorsed president Cyril Ramaphosa's second term

This is not the first time Zuma- Sambudla has come for Mbalula on Twitter, as she shaded him in March for claiming he was in Ukraine

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Minister of transport Fikile Mbalula has fallen in Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's crosshairs again, this time for endorsing president Cyril Ramaphosa's second term.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla threw shade at transport Minister Fikile Mbalula for endorsing president Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: DAVID HARRISON/AFP & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The transport minister can be heard publically backing the president in a video shared on social media over the weekend.

The short, 45-second video was enough to elicit the ire of Zuma-Sambudla.

Former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, took it upon herself to shade Mabalula in a tweet reacting to the video. Zuma-Sambudla said Mbalula was singing for his supper because nobody else wants him on their slates for the ANC's elective conference, TimesLIVE reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zuma-Sambudla said:

“Fact: Not even his peers who want to emerge are considering this guy on their ‘slates’. That must tell you about this guy. So, shem, he has no choice!"

South Africans weigh in on Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla's shady tweet

While some South Africans agree with former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, others think that she must stay out of African National Congress (ANC) business

@Fefe70420079 asked:

"What about those kalkoens who always visit your father? Are they visiting your father for starvation?"

@MjenezaN added:

"Desperate careerists will always make noise!"

@Zuko85568933 said:

"Shem, who do you want him to sing? He did the same to your father and you loudly rejoiced now he is doing to another person he is singing for His Supper. Uyasidakelwa wena"

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula opened Musina ring road for trade & economic development – “that’s beautiful”

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula officially unveiled the new section of the Musina ring road in Limpopo on Thursday, 1 September. The newly opened section of the road will allow more trade and economic activity between South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries.

The project cost R700 million and boosted economic opportunities for the surrounding community. Speaking at the launch, Mbalula said the road would facilitate the free flow of traffic with the Beitbridge border for better mobility and safe movement of goods.

“It has been a long journey to get to this point; work began on this project in 2016 and had to restart after the original contractor experienced test flow issues. I am pleased that we have been able to complete this project,” said Mbalula

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News