PRETORIA - The minister of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has proposed that local government declare gifts valued over R1 000.

Cogta Minister Dlamini-Zuma gazetted a new code of conduct calling for the declaration of gifts valued over R1 000. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The Cogta minister suggested the new guidelines when she gazetted a new code of conduct. The minister pushed the draft rules for public comment this week.

Dlamini-Zuma said there is a requirement that councillors perform office functions in good faith, honesty, and with transparency, TimesLIVE reported.

According to Business Tech, the Cogta minister added that councillors must make a declaration to the municipal manager, which must be made on gifts received from a single source in a calendar year.

According to Dlamini-Zuma, the declaration must have a description of the gift and an in addition to the value and source of the donation.

Gifts and donations over R1 000 will be added to a designated register along with the name and address of the gifter. The relationship between the councillor and the person or organisation will also be recorded.

Cogta minister maintained that it is the responsibility of the councillor to ensure gifts over R1 000 are registered within ten working days of receipt, in addition to ensuring all recorded details are correct.

Members of the public have been invited to submit written comments on the new code of conduct before 25 October.

South Africans react to the new code of conduct

South Africans are not impressed with Dlamini-Zuma's proposed guidelines. Some believe councillors should not even be receiving gifts or donations.

Here are some comments:

@GenduToit asked:

"So, in complete contrast as to how the ANC does things then?"

@BolediTxa claimed:

"Our country's municipalities have collapsed under NDZ"

@MMtshiza said:

"Useless speech as they’ll continue stealing monies aimed at service delivery"

@peace_rab added:

"The that comes out of this thieving troll's mouth. My word"

