Who is Bunny Barbie and how did she get rich? Everything to know

Bunny Barbie is a rising star and a part of a new wave of social media celebrities, with an ever-growing fanbase online. She gained more recognition after her online public spat involving Bethenny Frankel and Kodye Elyse. Here, we detail her online controversies and biography.

The Bunny Barbie and Bethenny Frankel were involved in an online dispute after she and a fellow TikTok star, Kodye Elyse, made a video berating Revolve Fest, an invite-only Coachella event. Frankel responded by highlighting the socialites' apparent privilege. Keep reading for her biography summary before we detail other exciting facts about her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Bunny Hedaya Nickname ‘Bunny Barbie’ Date of birth 15 November 1990 Age 32 years of age (2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Albany, New York, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Harry Hedaya Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Weight 56 kgs (most commonly reported) Height 170 cm Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark grey Children One (Aiden) Profession Social media personality, model, singer, DJ Native language English Net worth $2.1 million (most commonly reported) Social media profiles Instagram TikTok YouTube

Bunny Barbie’s real name is Bunny Hedaya, with her online moniker also landing her in some hot water. Successful toy company Mattel issued her a cease-and-desist for using 'Barbie' as her username on social media platforms, which she seems to have since changed to her real name. Here are other intriguing facts about the star.

Bunny Barbie’s age

She will be 32 years of age in 2023.

Bunny Barbie’s husband

The social media star is married to a successful entrepreneur who works in the corporate sector, with industries including financial services, staffing, and small business marketing. Bunny Barbie’s husband’s name is Harry Hedaya, who is also set to star in her future reality show.

How old is Bunny Barbie’s husband?

Harry is 55, giving the duo a significant age gap of 23 years. However, the age gap does not phase the happy couple.

Bunny Barbie’s career

Her primary source of revenue comes from her massive social media presence as a popular content creator. She is also credited as a model, entrepreneur, signer, and DJ, with a reality TV star added to the mix.

Regarding her business moves, she also has her clothing label. Bunny Barbie’s clothing line can be purchased online here.

What reality show was Bunny Barbie on?

As we discussed earlier, she also stars in her reality TV series, Legally Bunny, which she both stars in and produces. Online reports stated that the show would only commence once she had reached over 100 000 subscribers on YouTube, but she has since left that contract and stuck out on her own.

How much is the Bunny Barbie worth?

Thanks to her commercial success, Bunny Barbie’s net worth is reported to be $2.1 million.

Social media profiles

Bunny Barbie’s TikTok is @bunnyhedaya, with 2.1 million followers on the platform. Bunny Barbie’s Instagram is under @bunnyhedaya, with 204 thousand followers—lastly, her YouTube page is under her real name, with 47.4 thousand subscribers.

Although Bunny Barbie is a relatively new social media celebrity, she is already gathering a notable fanbase online, filtering into her real life through her highly-anticipated reality TV show.

