Who is Bunny Barbie and how did she get rich? Everything to know
by  Justine De Lange

Bunny Barbie is a rising star and a part of a new wave of social media celebrities, with an ever-growing fanbase online. She gained more recognition after her online public spat involving Bethenny Frankel and Kodye Elyse. Here, we detail her online controversies and biography.

The social media sensation has gathered a large fanbase online. Photo: @bunnyhedaya on Instagram (modified by author)
The Bunny Barbie and Bethenny Frankel were involved in an online dispute after she and a fellow TikTok star, Kodye Elyse, made a video berating Revolve Fest, an invite-only Coachella event. Frankel responded by highlighting the socialites' apparent privilege. Keep reading for her biography summary before we detail other exciting facts about her.

Profile summary and bio

Full nameBunny Hedaya
Nickname‘Bunny Barbie’
Date of birth15 November 1990
Age32 years of age (2023)
Zodiac signScorpio
BirthplaceAlbany, New York, USA
Romantic orientationHeterosexual
Religious beliefsChristianity
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, USA
Current nationalityAmerican
Marital statusMarried to Harry Hedaya
EthnicityCaucasian
GenderFemale
Weight56 kgs (most commonly reported)
Height170 cm
Hair colourLight brown
Eye colourDark grey
ChildrenOne (Aiden)
ProfessionSocial media personality, model, singer, DJ
Native languageEnglish
Net worth$2.1 million (most commonly reported)
Social media profilesInstagramTikTokYouTube

Bunny Barbie’s real name is Bunny Hedaya, with her online moniker also landing her in some hot water. Successful toy company Mattel issued her a cease-and-desist for using 'Barbie' as her username on social media platforms, which she seems to have since changed to her real name. Here are other intriguing facts about the star.

Bunny Barbie’s age

She will be 32 years of age in 2023.

Bunny Barbie’s husband

The social media star is married to a successful entrepreneur who works in the corporate sector, with industries including financial services, staffing, and small business marketing. Bunny Barbie’s husband’s name is Harry Hedaya, who is also set to star in her future reality show.

How old is Bunny Barbie’s husband?

Harry is 55, giving the duo a significant age gap of 23 years. However, the age gap does not phase the happy couple.

Bunny Barbie’s career

Her primary source of revenue comes from her massive social media presence as a popular content creator. She is also credited as a model, entrepreneur, signer, and DJ, with a reality TV star added to the mix.

Regarding her business moves, she also has her clothing label. Bunny Barbie’s clothing line can be purchased online here.

What reality show was Bunny Barbie on?

As we discussed earlier, she also stars in her reality TV series, Legally Bunny, which she both stars in and produces. Online reports stated that the show would only commence once she had reached over 100 000 subscribers on YouTube, but she has since left that contract and stuck out on her own.

How much is the Bunny Barbie worth?

Thanks to her commercial success, Bunny Barbie’s net worth is reported to be $2.1 million.

Social media profiles

Bunny Barbie’s TikTok is @bunnyhedaya, with 2.1 million followers on the platform. Bunny Barbie’s Instagram is under @bunnyhedaya, with 204 thousand followers—lastly, her YouTube page is under her real name, with 47.4 thousand subscribers.

Although Bunny Barbie is a relatively new social media celebrity, she is already gathering a notable fanbase online, filtering into her real life through her highly-anticipated reality TV show.

