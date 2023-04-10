Adam Silver's net worth, age, children, spouse, education, career, profiles

Adam Silver is a renowned American attorney, entrepreneur, and sports executive. He currently serves as the 5th Commissioner of the National Basketball Association, a position he has held since February 2014 following David Stern's retirement. He has worked with the NBA for three decades and held several positions within the association. What is Adam Silver's net worth in 2023 and how much does he make as Commissioner?

Adam Silver is one of the most influential sports executives in the world. He has been the brains behind several NBA achievements, including the expansion to Africa and China. In April 2014, Silver banned Donald Sterlin (then owner of the Los Angeles Clippers) from all NBA events for life after he made racist comments to his girlfriend. Former Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer later bought the Clippers for $2 billion.

Adam Silver's profiles summary and bio

Full name Adam Silver Date of birth 25th April 1962 Age 60 years in 2023 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Town of Rye, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Jewish Height 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Maggie Grise (since 2015) Children Two daughters Parents Melba and Edward Silver Education University of Chicago Law School (JD), Duke University (BA) Profession Attorney, sports executive, entrepreneur Social media Instagram

How much money does Adam Silver make?

Adam Silver's salary per year is estimated to be $10 million, and he will have earned a total salary of $100 million from the NBA at the end of the 2023/2024 season. The amount does not include the various bonuses he earns from the league. Adam Silver's net worth in 2023 is estimated at $40 million.

Who is the CEO of the NBA?

The chief executive of the National Basketball Association is the Commissioner. The position is currently held by Adam Silver.

Adam Silver's NBA career

He joined the National Basketball Association in 1992 after being appointed Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer (COO). He was in the position for eight years. He has also worked as the Senior VP & COO of NBA Entertainment, Special Assistant to the Commissioner, and the NBA Chief of Staff. In October 2012, Adam Silver was endorsed by David Stern to be the next NBA Commissioner.

What has Adam Silver done for the NBA?

What is Adam Silver's job? As the NBA Commissioner, he oversees the work done in the association and its five professional sports leagues: NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League, and Basketball Africa League. Adam has received several accolades since his appointment as Commissioner nine years ago.

Executive of the Decade by Sports Business Journal

No. 1 on Sports Business Journal's annual list of the 50 Most Influential People in Sports Business in 2016

TIME's 100 Most Influential People

World's 50 Greatest Leaders by Fortune in 2015

The Bloomberg 50

Sports Executive of the Year honours during the Sports Business Awards

Executive of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2015

As the NBA Deputy Commissioner and COO, his achievements were:

Creation of NBA China and NBA Africa

Partnership with Turner Broadcasting to manage NBA's digital assets.

Development of WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League, and Basketball League Africa

Negotiation of three collective bargaining agreements with the National Basketball Players Association.

Adam Silver's pre-NBA career

From 1984, Adam was employed as a legislative aid for Les Aucoin, a member of the US House of Representatives. He worked there for a year. Silver later worked as a law clerk for Judge Kimba Wood of the US District Court for the Southern District of New York. He then became a litigation associate at the Cravath, Swaine & Moore law firm, where he worked on media and antitrust cases.

Adam Silver's education and qualifications

Silver graduated from Rye High School in 1980 and enrolled at Duke University to pursue a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science until 1984. He later graduated from the University of Chicago Law School in 1988 with a Juris Doctor.

Adam Silver's age and early life

The NBA Commissioner was born on 25th April 1962. He is currently 60 years old and will celebrate his 61st birthday on 25th April 2023. His zodiac sign is Taurus. Adam's father, Edward Silver (1921 to 2004), was a labour law attorney and senior partner at the Proskauer Rose law firm. His mother is Melba, and he has a younger sister Emily who also works as a lawyer.

Adam Silver's nationality

The sports executive was born and raised in Rye, New York, United States, and holds American nationality. Adam Silver's family has Jewish ethnic roots.

Adam Silver's children

Adam married Maggie Grise, an American interior designer, in 2015. They welcomed their first daughter, Louise Burns, in April 2017 and their second daughter in May 2020.

Adam Silver's height and weight

The NBA Commissioner stands at 6 feet 3 inches (1.91 m) tall. He weighs approximately 85 kg (187.4 pounds). He has dark brown eyes and is often spotted with a bald head.

Adam Silver's net worth has been rising since he entered the sports business in the early 1990s. He continues to establish himself as an influential sports figure, and his achievements in the National Basketball Association cannot go unnoticed.

