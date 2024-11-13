YTB Fatt: age and real name: a complete biography of the rapper

YTB Fatt is an up-and-coming rapper who has charmed many with his raw lyrics and audacious flow. He is known for his dynamic flow and raw storytelling over hard instrumentals, making him an artist to watch out for. YTB Fatt's age may surprise fans when they see how great a rapper he has become.

YTB Fatt, meaning Young Track Boy Fatt, was born and raised in Arkansas. His inspiration comes from his environment and personal journey. His single, Shot Off Gumbo, really came through and propelled him into the limelight. YTB Fatt has become a force in the industry and earned himself a devoted fanbase through relatable, hard-hitting lyrics.

YTB Fatt's bio summary

Full name Cavon Deshawn Paige Nickname YTB Fatt Date of birth 28 May 2001 Age 23 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth West Memphis, Arkansas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 180 lbs (82 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Nationality American Profession Instagram celebrity, comedian Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

YTB Fatt's age and early life

YTB Fatt is 23 years old as of 2024. The rapper was born on 28 May 2001 in West Memphis, Arkansas, United States of America.

The talented, fast-rising rapper started rapping early while struggling to escape poverty. In an interview published by Passion Weiss, he shared how he started and those who played strategic roles in his career success, including Bankroll Freddie. In his words, he said:

I was in Memphis. Everyday, I was hanging around his brother. His brother is named Slick. One weekend, Bankroll, he had like four shows. It was going crazy. So Slick put me on the road. So I built my bond with Bank, brought my guys around, and formed a real team. We was deep on the road.

Who is YTB Fatt?

He is an American national of African descent known as a rapper, singer, and songwriter in the entertainment world. YTB Fatt's real name is Cavon Deshawn Paige.

At an early stage, the renowned rapper faced challenges, including battling gambling addiction in his late teens. Nevertheless, he attributes his success in overcoming this obstacle to music and his family's encouragement.

Is YTB Fatt a twin?

The rapper has a twin brother famously known as FoxBD628. He shared his picture in an Instagram post while celebrating their birthday with the caption:

Love u Twin, Same Bday May 28th 2001.

Career

Paige launched his music career in 2019. Before then, when he was 16, he started trying his skills and experimenting in the studio. Three years later, he pursued hip-hop seriously. The rapper shot into the limelight when he released his single, Played Out, in 2022.

Because of his recorded success, Moneybagg Yo's Bread Gang Entertainment signed him. The latest deal amazed some of his peers as they found it hard to believe. Sharing the experience in an interview, as published on BET, in April 2024, he said:

My whole hood was on Moneyback. The hood really could not believe it when he came and got me. I could not believe it either. I was playing his music in the 9th grade when he first dropped a mixtape. I remember it like it was yesterday. I used to play basketball and I would be warming up to his music. And for him to come and grab me was crazy.

A year later, in 2023, he collaborated with Fat Wizza and Moneybagg Yo and released Shot Off Gumbo. As XXL published, in the same year, Moneybagg Yo added the track when he released his mixtape Hard to Love.

Since the rapper began his entertainment career, some of YTB Fatt's songs, including his collaboration with other artists include the following:

Haha

In The Air

Pretty Brown

Pool Party

Secrets / I Luv U

Conspiracy V2

Free Bank

The Type

I Did It

Frequently asked questions

YTB Fatt has been making waves with his songs since his professional debut in 2019, raising the curiosity of many fans. Below are some of the most popular questions about him:

How old is YTB Fatt? The rapper turned 23 in May 2024. He was born on 28 May 2001.

The rapper turned 23 in May 2024. He was born on 28 May 2001. Is YTB Fatt from Memphis? He was born and brought up in West Memphis, Arkansas.

He was born and brought up in West Memphis, Arkansas. What is YTB Fatt's hometown? He is from West Memphis, Arkansas.

He is from West Memphis, Arkansas. What does the YTB Fatt name mean? It is the initials for Young Track Boy Fatt.

It is the initials for Young Track Boy Fatt. Where is YTB Fatt from? The rising star is from West Memphis, Arkansas, USA.

The rising star is from West Memphis, Arkansas, USA. How tall is YTB Fatt? His listed height is 5'10" (178 cm).

Akin to the events surrounding many rappers, YTB Fatt has waded through the uncertainties rife with many troubled neighbourhoods. His passion for music was a game-changer, placing him in the celebrity league. At YTB Fatt's age, it is easy to see that the best of his career is yet to unfold.

