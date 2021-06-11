Potato Godzilla's bio: age, name, height, cosplay, profiles

Potato Godzilla is a young professional cosplayer and photographer. The Vietnamese beauty shot into the limelight in 2019. Interestingly, she has since garnered a considerable following on social media, with many seeking to know more about her. So, what is her story?

Vietnamese cosplayer Potato Godzilla. Photo: @potato_godzilla

Source: Instagram

Godzilla is, indeed, a rare type of ladies doing well in their fields. Since she made her breakthrough, she has never looked back. As a result, many have been wondering how she managed to attain success at a young age and the secrets to her attainments. Perhaps, Potato Godzilla’s biography might help you to figure all that out.

Potato Godzilla profile summary

Birth name: Potato Godzilla

Potato Godzilla Date of birth: 23rd July 1998

23rd July 1998 Place of birth: Vietnam

Vietnam Current residence: Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Age: 22 years old (as of 2021)

22 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Birth flower: Water lily

Water lily Profession: Cosplayer, photographer, social media influencer

Cosplayer, photographer, social media influencer Estimated net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Hobbies: Reading, listening to songs

Reading, listening to songs Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Brown

Brown Height: 7 ft. 3 in

7 ft. 3 in Weight: 65.7 kg (145 lbs)

65.7 kg (145 lbs) Favourite book: To the Lighthouse

Sexuality: Pansexual

Pansexual Facebook: @potatogodzilla007

@potatogodzilla007 Potato Godzilla's Instagram: @potato_godzilla

@potato_godzilla Twitter: @potato2307

@potato2307 Nationality: Vietnamese

Potato Godzilla's bio

The cosplayer was born on 23rd July 1998 in Vietnam. As of June 2021, Potato Godzilla's age is 22. Considering she values her privacy, she has managed to keep the identities of her family members away from the public reach.

Currently, she reportedly lives in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Besides her being beautiful, she is a learned lady. Some sources allege that she completed her higher learning education from an unknown university, and she qualified with a degree.

Body measurements

The amazing Potato Godzilla. Photo: @EroXCosplay

Source: Instagram

Arguably, Godzilla is among the most attractive female cosplayers. She has incredible physical attributes that complement her beauty. So, what is Potato Godzilla's height? She allegedly stands 7 feet 3 inches tall. On the other hand, she weighs around 145 lbs, which translates to 65.7 kg. However, these stats are yet to be confirmed by her.

Career

Her name joins the list of established cosplayers such as Belle Delphine and Linda Brown. Potato's cosplay career, precisely, began in 2019. It all started on YouTube, and she later moved to Instagram. At the moment, she is among the best Asian cosplayers on different platforms.

Since becoming a cosplayer, the 22-year-old has displayed the highest level of creativity. Often, she does a mix of costumes, props, wigs, and other accessories to achieve her incredible looks. Potato Godzilla's Patreon and Instagram accounts have a collection of all her work you may want to see, especially if you are interested in cosplay.

Similarly, Patreon, Reddit, and other social platforms contain Potato Godzilla's NSFW content. They are suitable only for people above the age of 18. In October 2018, she joined Patreon and urged her supporters to buy her content to support her. Here you will find Potato Godzilla's sets, including the latest and old ones.

Potato Godzilla's Gumroad presence has also helped her to reach many followers across the globe. Since joining the platform, she has been creating some of the best content for her followers. The majority of her work is rated with five stars.

Social media presence

Godzilla in a white blouse. Photo: @potato_godzilla

Source: Instagram

The 22-year-old cosplayer is also a photographer and social media influencer. Thus, she commands a massive following on different social media platforms. For instance, Potato's Twitter page has over 256k followers. Also, her Instagram boasts more than 389k followers. Lastly, her Facebook page has more than 79k followers.

Potato Godzilla is a smart, beautiful, and diligent young lady. She has achieved a lot for herself in the few years she has been around in the showbiz scene. Her prowess in content creation is worth admiring. Judging by her determination, she is a force to reckon with in her field.

READ ALSO: Melyssa Davies: age, spouse, parents, Impractical Jokers, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a thrilling biography of Melyssa Davies, a health care professional. The 26-year-old came into the limelight due to her relationship with comedian James Murray of Impractical Jokers. Currently, the lovebirds are among the best celebrity couple in the U.S.

The American health care professional has a decent net worth and also shares her husband’s fortune. The couple has been living happily since tying the knot in September 2020. Read more in the post to know more about her.

Source: Briefly.co.za