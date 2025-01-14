Euphonik caught many netizens off guard when he seemingly celebrated another person's death

The DJ was elated at the news of a former news reporter's passing, even roping in DJ Fresh

While some netizens laughed off his post, others said it was distasteful and called him out

Euphonik was seemingly happy that a journalist had passed away. Images: euphonik

Source: Instagram

It looks like Euphonik's hate is a long-term investment after he celebrated the death of one of his apparent enemies.

Euphonik celebrates news reporter's death

In the wake of former Sunday Sun editor, Prince Chauke's passing, it appears not everyone was saddened by the news.

Chauke is said to have collapsed in his flat after a brief illness on Saturday, 11 January 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Commenting on the news was DJ Euphonik, who seemingly celebrated Chauke's demise on X, and even roped in DJ Fresh to celebrate with him:

"God fetched another one, @DJFreshSA."

One netizen alleged that Chauke was one of the journos who pushed the sexual assault allegations against Euphonik and Fresh, which would explain the apparent beef:

SimplySteve_13 said:

"I think he's one of those people who were pushing those 'assault allegations' against Themba and Thato back in 2023."

Mzansi reacts to Euphonik's comment

Netizens had a good laugh and supported Euphonik:

kellzmtshumeni said:

"Treat them how they treated you."

iAmMofolo wrote:

"Those who wrote lies about your good selves."

Mahlase9 posted:

"That Chauke was a problem."

Mashimani called Chauke out:

"The assault scandal peddler."

Meanwhile, others called him out on the "reckless" comment:

Mgulukudoo said:

"Something about this tweet is not landing nicely."

Wealthy_Mthembu wrote:

"Yoh, now I fear for Bonang."

EphraimSbudda posted:

"This is crass. DJ Fresh is a decent man; don’t drag his name in your nasty revenge."

londid53 dragged Euphonik:

"There’s never a clearer indication that you’re an idiot than celebrating someone’s death. Honestly, it removes all doubt!"

Pearl Thusi called out for being a mean girl

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to an old video of Pearl Thusi taunting Bonang Matheba.

This comes after Pearl vented about being cyberbullied, saying she didn't understand why people hated her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News