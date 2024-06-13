The South African entertainment industry is a melting pot of colourful characters and big personalities

They make headlines for various reasons, and this time it is all about their lookalikes who could easily have their fans confused

In this fun quiz, Briefly News challenges its readers to test their knowledge and visual skills to determine the A-lister vs their "clone"

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Can you tell these celebrities from their lookalikes? Image: @djzinhle, @akaworldwide, @thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

We've paired images of people who could pass as twins for some of the trendiest A-listers. How well do you know celebrities' facial features? Can you tell them apart from their lookalike? Take the quiz below to find out:

Vin Diesel lookalike has South Africans howling

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi online users discovered American actor Vin Diesel's lookalike and the responses were hilarious.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cinema Paradise shared images of the unnamed man on Facebook, and the resemblance is hard to miss. The man, referred to as “Vin Petrol” in the post’s caption, even rocks similar poses to the Fast & Furious star.

Mark Sinclair, known professionally as Vin Diesel, is an American actor and producer. He is reportedly one of the world's highest-grossing actors, he is best known for playing Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Source: Briefly News