Until Dawn cast: discover the voices behind the horror game’s suspense

Until Dawn is a prominent drama horror game released in 2015 by Supermassive Games. The video game is a favourite for many because of its stellar voice acting, which brings each character to life by adding gripping layers of emotions. The game keeps you entertained and makes you feel like the decisions you make matter throughout the playthrough. Here are the Until Dawn cast members and the talented voice actors who brought the characters to life.

Until Dawn cast members. Photo: @UntilDawn on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Until Dawn was written by Graham Reznick and American actor and film producer Larry Fessenden. The video game requires players to make choices that may result in the survival or death of eight young adult characters. One of the most sought-after questions is –who plays all the characters in Until Dawn? Learn more about Until Dawn cast members below.

Until Dawn cast members

The Until Dawn cast consists of eleven central members. These Until Dawn actors bring the game's characters to life with their incredible performances and immersive portrayals. Check out their roles in the gameplay below.

1. Hayden Panettiere

Actress Hayden Panettiere attends the Variety Emmy Studio at Palihouse on 30 May 2013 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Mike Windle

Source: Getty Images

Hayden Panettiere portrays Samantha "Sam" Giddings. She is one of the Until Dawn characters cast known for her resourcefulness and calm demeanour. Sam’s athleticism and quick thinking are crucial for her survival.

Hayden Panettiere has worked on several movies and TV shows, including Heroes (2006-2010), Remember the Titans (2000), Scream 4 (2011), and I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009).

2. Peter Stormare

Actor Peter Stormare attends the premiere of 'John Wick: Chapter 2' on 30 January 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tiffany Rose

Source: Getty Images

Have you ever wondered who voices Dr. Hill in Until Dawn gameplay? It is none other than the Swedish actor Peter Stormare. Dr. Hill is a mysterious psychiatrist who interacts with the players, questioning their choices and exploring their fears. He adds a psychological horror aspect, making players question their decisions and morality.

Peter Stormare is also a writer and film producer. According to his IMDb profile, he has appeared in films and TV shows such as Fargo (1996), Constantine (2005), The Brothers Grimm (2005), and Armageddon (1998).

3. Rami Malek

Rami Malek attends the 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on 18 February 2024 in London, England. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Rami Malek voices another central character in the gameplay, Joshua "Josh" Washington. Josh from Until Dawn is a brother of Hannah and Beth Washington, who disappeared a year prior. The character is charismatic and friendly at first, but his mental state deteriorates, revealing a troubled side.

Rami is an actor from the United States. He is known for his immersive portrayals of a diverse range of characters, notably hacker Elliot Alderson in Mr. Robot (2015–2019) TV series and legendary rock star Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018).

4. Brett Dalton

Actor Brett Dalton arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Promise' at TCL Chinese Theatre on 12 April 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tara Ziemba

Source: Getty Images

Brett Dalton voices and portrays Michael "Mike" Munroe in Until Dawn gameplay. Mike is a central character known for his bravery and resourcefulness. He takes on a protective role, especially towards his friends. His segments involve exploring dangerous environments, confronting threats, and making life-or-death decisions.

Brett Dalton is an American actor who has participated in high-profile projects, including Lost in Florence, Beside Still Waters, and ABC's series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

5. Meaghan Martin

Actress Meaghan Jette Martin attends the Princess Protection Program Party on 26 June 2009 in Sherman Oaks, California. Photo: Michael Bezjian

Source: Getty Images

Meaghan Martin is an American actress and singer who voices Jessica "Jess" Riley in the gameplay. Jess is Mike’s girlfriend, portrayed as playful and confident, often finding herself in dangerous situations.

Meaghan Martin is widely recognised for her starring role as Bianca Stratford in the ABC Family television series 10 Things I Hate About You. Her other notable projects include Camp Rock (2008), Dear Lemon Lima (2009) and Stellar Blade (2024).

6. Galadriel Stineman

Actress Galadriel Stineman visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Galadriel Stineman is an American actress and model who portrays Ashley "Ash" Brown in the drama horror gameplay. She is known for her intelligence and empathy and acts as the voice of reason within the group.

Besides being featured in the Until Dawn video game, Galadriel Stineman is known for appearing in This Is Us (2019), The Middle (2011-2017), LaRoy, Texas (2023) and Hometown Remedy (2023).

7. Noah Fleiss

Actor Noah Fleiss attends the premiere of "Taking Chance" at the Time Warner Screening Room on 11 February 2009 in New York City. Photo: Neilson Barnard (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Noah Fleiss is an American actor who voices Christopher "Chris" Hartley in Until Dawn gameplay. He is a significant character known for his intelligence, loyalty, and sense of humour. The character frequently deals with technical puzzles and tasks that require logical thinking.

The American actor and producer has also worked on other notable projects, including Brick (2005), Joe the King (1999), Josh and S.A.M. (1993), and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (2004-2016).

8. Nichole Bloom

Actress Nichole Bloom attends the NBC and Vanity Fair toast to the 2016-2017 TV season at NeueHouse Hollywood on 2 November 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Nichole Bloom, whose real name is Nichole Sakura O'Connor, portrays Emily Davis in the gameplay. She is portrayed as confident, assertive, and sometimes abrasive. She is Mike’s ex-girlfriend and is currently dating Matt.

Nichole Bloom is an actor, writer and film director. Her major appearances are in movies and TV shows like Model Minority (2012), Suzume (2022), Project X (2012), and Kiff (2023-2024).

9. Jordan Fisher

Actor Jordan Fisher attends the premiere of "Coco" at El Capitan Theatre on 8 November 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Fisher, an American actor and singer, voices Matthew "Matt" Taylor. Matt is Emily’s boyfriend. He is portrayed as considerate and dependable to Emily’s assertive nature. The character often takes on a protective role, especially towards Emily, which can affect the narrative.

Jordan Fisher has been featured in notable films like Turning Red (2022), Moana (2016), To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020) and Star Wars: Visions (2021).

10. Antonella Lentini

Ella Montes Lentini attends the 2023 Outfest Los Angeles' Opening Night Gala premiere of "Aristotle And Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe". Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Antonella Lentini, born Ella Lucia Montes Lentini, is an American actress, writer, and filmmaker who voiced Hannah and Beth Washington. Hannah and Beth Washington are twin sisters whose disappearance sets off the events of the gameplay. Hannah is portrayed as shy and sensitive, while Beth is protective and caring.

Antonella Lentini has also worked in other roles as Alex in Piece of Cake (2016), Rachel in Art Show Bingo (2017), and Brandy in 9-1-1 (2018).

11. Larry Fessenden

Actor Larry Fessenden poses for a portrait at the Film Lounge Media Center during the 2009 Slamdance Film Festival on 16 January 2009 in Park City, Utah. Photo: Matt Carr (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Larry Fessenden, an American actor, producer, writer, director, film editor, and cinematographer portrays the Stranger Jack Fiddler in Until Dawn gameplay. The Stranger is a mysterious and rugged man who knows a great deal about the supernatural threats on the mountain. He acts as a reluctant guide to the group by providing crucial information about the dangers they face.

According to his IMDb profile, Larry Fessenden has also appeared in prominent films such as Wendigo (2001), Habit (1995), Stake Land (2010), and The House of the Devil (2009).

Does Until Dawn have real actors?

Yes, Until Dawn features real actors. These actors lend their voices, likenesses, and performance capture to bring the characters to life.

Did Rami Malek voice in Until Dawn?

Rami Malek voiced Joshua "Josh" Washington in the Until Dawn video game. His role in the game is significant because Josh is amongst the central characters whose actions and mental state drive much of the plot.

Who is the killer Until Dawn?

The masked man reveals himself as Josh. He orchestrated an elaborate prank on his friends to get revenge for the prank they played on his sisters, Hannah and Beth, which led to their disappearance a year earlier.

These Until Dawn cast members collectively made the gameplay stand out through their compelling voice acting and intricate portrayals. They enhance the immersive and cinematic experience of the drama horror game.

READ ALSO: God of War cast: The amazing talent behind the epic game

Briefly.co.za recently published another exciting post about God of War cast members. The God of War cast members are the final piece of the puzzle responsible for the game's compelling storytelling.

God of War is a critically acclaimed sequel with an unbeatable cinematic presentation style and effects. Read on to discover the God of War cast members and how every figure contributes to the storyline.

Source: Briefly News