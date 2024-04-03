God of War cast: The amazing talent behind the epic game

God of War is a critically acclaimed sequel with an unbeatable cinematic presentation style and effects. The God of War cast members are the final piece of the puzzle responsible for the game's compelling storytelling. This article explores the cast members' significance to the mythical story while unveiling more about the storyline.

L-R, a fraction of the God of War actors in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Photo: Carlo Paloni and Michael Loccisano (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

God of War cast members are returning from 2018's God of War. They are joined by newly-realised characters who guarantee to make the game epic and worthwhile. This article debunks these characters and their significance while answering the question, who is playing God of War?

God of War cast actors

Who is the actor in God of War? Before we get into details about the God of War characters, it is essential to highlight that the God of War cast members list is significantly long. Moreover, unveiling more information about the relevance of these God of War voice actors risks spoiling a significant portion of the game. As such, this article is limited to the most notable God of War actors.

1. Kratos, voiced by Christopher Judge

How old is Kratos god? Kratos, better known as the god of war, was once a titular god from the Greek Pantheon. He is a demigod aged about 1,055 years.

Who plays Kratos in God of War? Christopher Judge is the Kratos voice actor in God of War. He took the role of Terrence Connor, who previously helmed the role of the Kratos voice actor.

Christopher Judge at the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards Nominees Party held at Landing Forty Two on 29 March 2023 in London, England. Photo: Scott Garfitt

Source: Getty Images

2. Atreus, voiced by Sunny Suljic

Atreus is Kratos and Faye's son. His father was noticeably absent in his childhood; hence, despite his title as Kratos' son, he had no reliable relationship with him.

Who plays Atreus in God of War? Sunny Suljic is the Atreus voice actor. He is also the youngest of the God of War actors and does not have a strong portfolio of acting and voice-over roles like the rest.

Actor Sunny Suljic at the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards Nominees Party held at Landing Forty Two on 29 March 2023 in London, England. Photo: Kate Green

Source: Getty Images

3. Thor, voiced by Ryan Hurst

Thor, the god of thunder, is the secondary antagonist of the Norse Era of the God of War video game. As one of the God of War 1 cast members, Thor is feared for his destructive powers.

Ryan Hurst, who plays Beta in The Walking Dead and Opie in Sons of Anarchy, voices Thor's role in the game.

Ryan Hurst or the voice behind Thor in God of War. Photo: @rambodonkeykong (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

4. Baldur, voiced by Jeremy Davies

God of War's Baldur is Thor's half-brother and Odin's son. He looks for Kratos and traces him to his small home, although his motive remains a mystery.

Who plays Baldur in God of War? Jeremy Davies voices Baldur in the God of War game. He has participated in high-profile projects, including Saving Private Ryan as Corporal Upham and Twin Peaks. Voicing Baldur in Game of War is his only voice-over game role.

Jeremy Davies at the Universal Pictures' "The Black Phone" Los Angeles Premiere in June 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

5. Magni, voiced by Troy Baker

Magni, Thor's eldest son, can also summon lightning, a power his father passed down to him. He is also a minor god with immense size and strength. He joins his uncle and brother, Baldur and Modi, to hunt down Kratos.

Troy Baker voices Magni in God of War.

Troy Baker during the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards at the Queen Elizabeth Hall on 30 March 2023 in London, England. Photo: Shane Anthony Sinclair

Source: Getty Images

6. Modi, voiced by Nolan North

Modi, Magni's younger brother and Thor's less favourite son, harbours resentment for his brother and father for being the estranged child in the family. Nevertheless, he has Thor's strength and power and joins Magni and Baldur in hunting Kratos.

Nolan North represents Modi's role in God of War, and pairing him with Troy Baker as brothers is an oxymoron for most fans who know their personalities.

Nolan North at the BAFTA Games Awards at The London West Hollywood on 11 June 2018 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

7. Mimir, voiced by Alastair Duncan

Mimir brushes shoulders with the most powerful beings in the Nordic realm. He fails at his service to Odin, who commands him to be punished.

Alastair Duncan is the Mimir voice actor in the God of War game. Besides cartoons, Duncan has played supporting roles in games such as Mass Effect and Rising: Revengeance.

8. Odin, voiced by Richard Schiff

Odin, Thor's dad, is a significant person in Norse mythology, inviting the question, how old is Odin, god of War? Odin is thousands of years old, although there is no way to tell his exact age.

Richard Schiff plays Odin in Ragnarok. Schiff is famous for his award-winning role as Toby Ziegler on The West Wing.

Actor Richard Schiff at the opening night of the 2023 Beverly Hills Film Festival at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on 19 April 2023 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

9. Freya, voiced by Danielle Bisutti

Freya's run in the God of War franchise is memorable. She has a mysterious past and lives inside a giant turtle. She uses her magic to alter her natural world and everything around her.

Danielle Bisutti plays Freya's role in God of War. Bisutti is an incredibly versatile actress with a rich history as a voice-over actress, although her presence in films is minimal. She voiced Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley. She also featured in Curse of Chucky, The O.C. and Insidious: Chapter 2.

Danielle Bisutti at the Los Angeles Premiere of "SHATTER BELT" at Orbital Virtual Studios on 18 June 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

10. Brok, voiced by Robert Craighead

Though he is not often considered one part of a duo alongside Sindri, his brother, Brok, is undoubtedly short and mischievous. Together, they forge Thor's hammer and Kratos's axe in-game Leviathan. He is openly hostile, and his capabilities are never doubted.

Who plays Brok in God of War? Robert Craighead portrays Brook in God of War. He has also appeared on several TV shows, including Ruthless and New Girl.

Actor Robert Craighead at the music video premiere party for Anthony Bless at The Peppermint Club on 14 September 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

11. Sindri, voiced by Adam J. Harrington

Often lumped with Brok, his brother, Sindri, is the nicest of the two siblings. He is a talented blacksmith who enjoys practising his craft, although his projects inevitably hurt some.

Adam J. Harrington is known for his features in police shows. He is also the Sindri voice actor in God of War. Hannington's other features include playing F.B.I. Agent Brenner in Bosch. Other features include N.C.I.S., S.W.A.T. and The Rookie.

Adam J. Harrington at the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards Nominees Party held at Landing Forty Two on 29 March 2023 in London, England. Photo: Scott Garfitt

Source: Getty Images

12. Tyr, voiced by Ben Prendergast

In most ancient mythologies, there are different gods of war, and Tyr plays a significant role in Atreus and Kratos' journey in Ragnarok in their search for Tyr. He is also instrumental in Kratos' journey in hiding his fears and seeking help from another god.

Ben Prendergast voices Tyr in God of War. He also plays Fuse in Apex Legends. His other voice-over roles include Horizon Forbidden West and Hades.

Ben Prendergast or Tyr of God of War. Photo: @benjipea and @danapatrickphoto (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

13. Angrboda, voiced by Laya DeLeon Hayes

Angrboda is a Jötunn who plays quite a role in Ragnarok's epic story; hence, it is difficult to talk about her without giving spoilers. Nevertheless, those familiar with her real-life mythology may know her significance in God of War.

Laya DeLeon Hayes voices Angrboda in Game of War. She has been featured in children's and young adult films and TV shows, including The Equalizer and Hey Arnold: The Jungle movie.

Laya DeLeon Hayes at the NAACP Image Awards Dinner at Hollywood Palladium on 14 March 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

14. Durlin, voiced by Usman Ally

Durlin's role is difficult to explain without getting into spoilers. Nevertheless, despite his relatively minimal screen time, he plays a significant role in the game.

Usman Ally plays Dublin in the God of War game. Ally has also been featured in Suits, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Veep and NCIS.

Actor Usman Ally at the premiere of Netflix's "A Series of Unfortunate Events" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on 11 January 2017 in New York. Photo: Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

This list of the God of War cast members tells the franchise's story and how every figure contributes to the storyline. As such, you can enjoy the game even without watching the story.

READ ALSO: Timeless Love on StarLife: cast, plot summary, full story, episodes, trailer

Briefly.co.za explored Timeless Love on StarLife cast members, plot summary, full story, episodes and trailers. Timeless Love on StarLife is a new Indian series that is replacing Close to My Heart. Its storyline revolves around a couple with a significant age difference. They have to overcome societal challenges to guard their relationship.

Timeless Love aired its first-ever episode in July 2022 on Star Bharat. The series is directed by Dharmesh Shah and produced by Atul Ketkar. Timeless Love cast members include Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry.

Source: Briefly News