God of War cast: The amazing talent behind the epic game
God of War is a critically acclaimed sequel with an unbeatable cinematic presentation style and effects. The God of War cast members are the final piece of the puzzle responsible for the game's compelling storytelling. This article explores the cast members' significance to the mythical story while unveiling more about the storyline.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- God of War cast actors
- 1. Kratos, voiced by Christopher Judge
- 2. Atreus, voiced by Sunny Suljic
- 3. Thor, voiced by Ryan Hurst
- 4. Baldur, voiced by Jeremy Davies
- 5. Magni, voiced by Troy Baker
- 6. Modi, voiced by Nolan North
- 7. Mimir, voiced by Alastair Duncan
- 8. Odin, voiced by Richard Schiff
- 9. Freya, voiced by Danielle Bisutti
- 10. Brok, voiced by Robert Craighead
- 11. Sindri, voiced by Adam J. Harrington
- 12. Tyr, voiced by Ben Prendergast
- 13. Angrboda, voiced by Laya DeLeon Hayes
- 14. Durlin, voiced by Usman Ally
God of War cast members are returning from 2018's God of War. They are joined by newly-realised characters who guarantee to make the game epic and worthwhile. This article debunks these characters and their significance while answering the question, who is playing God of War?
God of War cast actors
Who is the actor in God of War? Before we get into details about the God of War characters, it is essential to highlight that the God of War cast members list is significantly long. Moreover, unveiling more information about the relevance of these God of War voice actors risks spoiling a significant portion of the game. As such, this article is limited to the most notable God of War actors.
1. Kratos, voiced by Christopher Judge
How old is Kratos god? Kratos, better known as the god of war, was once a titular god from the Greek Pantheon. He is a demigod aged about 1,055 years.
Who plays Kratos in God of War? Christopher Judge is the Kratos voice actor in God of War. He took the role of Terrence Connor, who previously helmed the role of the Kratos voice actor.
2. Atreus, voiced by Sunny Suljic
Atreus is Kratos and Faye's son. His father was noticeably absent in his childhood; hence, despite his title as Kratos' son, he had no reliable relationship with him.
Who plays Atreus in God of War? Sunny Suljic is the Atreus voice actor. He is also the youngest of the God of War actors and does not have a strong portfolio of acting and voice-over roles like the rest.
3. Thor, voiced by Ryan Hurst
Thor, the god of thunder, is the secondary antagonist of the Norse Era of the God of War video game. As one of the God of War 1 cast members, Thor is feared for his destructive powers.
Ryan Hurst, who plays Beta in The Walking Dead and Opie in Sons of Anarchy, voices Thor's role in the game.
4. Baldur, voiced by Jeremy Davies
God of War's Baldur is Thor's half-brother and Odin's son. He looks for Kratos and traces him to his small home, although his motive remains a mystery.
Who plays Baldur in God of War? Jeremy Davies voices Baldur in the God of War game. He has participated in high-profile projects, including Saving Private Ryan as Corporal Upham and Twin Peaks. Voicing Baldur in Game of War is his only voice-over game role.
5. Magni, voiced by Troy Baker
Magni, Thor's eldest son, can also summon lightning, a power his father passed down to him. He is also a minor god with immense size and strength. He joins his uncle and brother, Baldur and Modi, to hunt down Kratos.
Troy Baker voices Magni in God of War.
6. Modi, voiced by Nolan North
Modi, Magni's younger brother and Thor's less favourite son, harbours resentment for his brother and father for being the estranged child in the family. Nevertheless, he has Thor's strength and power and joins Magni and Baldur in hunting Kratos.
Nolan North represents Modi's role in God of War, and pairing him with Troy Baker as brothers is an oxymoron for most fans who know their personalities.
7. Mimir, voiced by Alastair Duncan
Mimir brushes shoulders with the most powerful beings in the Nordic realm. He fails at his service to Odin, who commands him to be punished.
Alastair Duncan is the Mimir voice actor in the God of War game. Besides cartoons, Duncan has played supporting roles in games such as Mass Effect and Rising: Revengeance.
8. Odin, voiced by Richard Schiff
Odin, Thor's dad, is a significant person in Norse mythology, inviting the question, how old is Odin, god of War? Odin is thousands of years old, although there is no way to tell his exact age.
Richard Schiff plays Odin in Ragnarok. Schiff is famous for his award-winning role as Toby Ziegler on The West Wing.
9. Freya, voiced by Danielle Bisutti
Freya's run in the God of War franchise is memorable. She has a mysterious past and lives inside a giant turtle. She uses her magic to alter her natural world and everything around her.
Danielle Bisutti plays Freya's role in God of War. Bisutti is an incredibly versatile actress with a rich history as a voice-over actress, although her presence in films is minimal. She voiced Elsa in Disney Dreamlight Valley. She also featured in Curse of Chucky, The O.C. and Insidious: Chapter 2.
10. Brok, voiced by Robert Craighead
Though he is not often considered one part of a duo alongside Sindri, his brother, Brok, is undoubtedly short and mischievous. Together, they forge Thor's hammer and Kratos's axe in-game Leviathan. He is openly hostile, and his capabilities are never doubted.
Who plays Brok in God of War? Robert Craighead portrays Brook in God of War. He has also appeared on several TV shows, including Ruthless and New Girl.
11. Sindri, voiced by Adam J. Harrington
Often lumped with Brok, his brother, Sindri, is the nicest of the two siblings. He is a talented blacksmith who enjoys practising his craft, although his projects inevitably hurt some.
Adam J. Harrington is known for his features in police shows. He is also the Sindri voice actor in God of War. Hannington's other features include playing F.B.I. Agent Brenner in Bosch. Other features include N.C.I.S., S.W.A.T. and The Rookie.
12. Tyr, voiced by Ben Prendergast
In most ancient mythologies, there are different gods of war, and Tyr plays a significant role in Atreus and Kratos' journey in Ragnarok in their search for Tyr. He is also instrumental in Kratos' journey in hiding his fears and seeking help from another god.
Ben Prendergast voices Tyr in God of War. He also plays Fuse in Apex Legends. His other voice-over roles include Horizon Forbidden West and Hades.
13. Angrboda, voiced by Laya DeLeon Hayes
Angrboda is a Jötunn who plays quite a role in Ragnarok's epic story; hence, it is difficult to talk about her without giving spoilers. Nevertheless, those familiar with her real-life mythology may know her significance in God of War.
Laya DeLeon Hayes voices Angrboda in Game of War. She has been featured in children's and young adult films and TV shows, including The Equalizer and Hey Arnold: The Jungle movie.
14. Durlin, voiced by Usman Ally
Durlin's role is difficult to explain without getting into spoilers. Nevertheless, despite his relatively minimal screen time, he plays a significant role in the game.
Usman Ally plays Dublin in the God of War game. Ally has also been featured in Suits, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Veep and NCIS.
This list of the God of War cast members tells the franchise's story and how every figure contributes to the storyline. As such, you can enjoy the game even without watching the story.
