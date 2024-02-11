Where the Police Academy cast are today: Photos then and now

Police Academy is a Warner Bros. comedy-crime film released in March 1984. The comedy classic follows a group of misfit police cadets as they navigate their training and hilarious adventures in the police force. Revisit the cast of Police Academy to know what the actors are up to now.

The cast of Police Academy 2 in a poster. Photo: @landofthe80s on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

What happened to the cast of Police Academy? From the sound effects wizardry to bumbling commandants, the Police Academy actors left an indelible mark on the world of comedy and film. Most of them are still in the acting industry, while others have branched into other careers. Learn more about the film franchise's cast below.

Police Academy cast then and now

Where is the cast of Police Academy now? Explore the transformations and diverse paths the actors have taken, showcasing a fascinating record of talent, growth, and determination.

1. Steve Guttenberg (Cadet Carey Mahoney)

Steve Guttenberg looks at another cop in a scene from Police Academy 2 (L). Steve at the About My Father premiere in 2023 in New York. Photo: Warner Brothers, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Full name : Steven Robert Guttenberg

: Steven Robert Guttenberg Date of birth : 24 August 1958

: 24 August 1958 Age : 65 years old (as of January 2024)

: 65 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth: New York, New York, United States

Steve Guttenberg was already making waves in his acting career with films like Diner and TV series like Billy when he portrayed the lovable scoundrel Carey Mahoney in the original Police Academy film.

Guttenberg continued to shine throughout the 1980s, starring in three more Police Academy sequels, as well as hits like Short Circuit, Cocoon, and 3 Men and a Baby. He remains active in acting, appearing in the Max (formerly HBO) series Ballers alongside Dwayne Johnson. In 2002, he even directed the film P.S. Your Cat Is Dead!

2. Kim Cattrall (Cadet Karen Thompson)

Kim Cattrall in a police uniform (L). Kim Cattrall at the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards in 2023 in London, England (R). Photo: @Retro_Co on X (Twitter), Karwai Tang/WireImage

Full name : Kim Victoria Cattrall

: Kim Victoria Cattrall Date of birth : 21 August 1956

: 21 August 1956 Age : 67 years old (as of 2024)

: 67 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Mossley Hill, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Before her iconic role as Karen Thompson in Police Academy, Kim Cattrall had already made her mark in the 1981 comedy Porky’s.

Although she didn’t return for the sequels, Cattrall went on to star in other high-profile films like Big Trouble in Little China and Mannequin. However, her most memorable role came later as Samantha Jones in the HBO comedy series Sex and the City.

3. Michael Winslow (Cadet Larvell Jones)

Michael Winslow plays Cadet Larvell Jones in Police Academy. Photo: @snrprlk26 on Twitter, Gisela Schober (modified by author)

Full name : Michael Leslie Winslow

: Michael Leslie Winslow Date of birth : 6 September 1958

: 6 September 1958 Age : 65 years old (as of 2024)

: 65 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Spokane, Washington, United States

Michael Winslow wowed audiences with his incredible sound effects as Larvell Jones in Police Academy.

Winslow continued his career as a comedian, actor, and voice artist. He reprised his role in several Police Academy sequels and remains active in the entertainment industry.

4. G. W. Bailey (Lt. Thaddeus Harris)

G. W. Bailey portrays Lt. Thaddeus Harris in the film franchise. Photo: @framefound on X (Twitter), Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage (modified by author)

Full name : George William Bailey

: George William Bailey Date of birth : 27 August 1944

: 27 August 1944 Age : 79 years old (as of 2024)

: 79 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Port Arthur, Texas, United States

G. W. Bailey portrayed the strict and often exasperated Lt. Thaddeus Harris in the franchise. Bailey’s career extended beyond the Police Academy. He appeared in TV shows like The Closer and Major Crimes, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

5. George Gaynes (Commandant Eric Lassard)

George Gaynes in a set of Police Academy (L). The actor and Allyn Ann McLerie at Spago Restaurant California (R). Photo: @consequence on X (Twitter), Ron Galella, Ltd (modified by author)

Full name : George Gaynes

: George Gaynes Date of birth : 16 May 1917

: 16 May 1917 Date of death : 15 February 2016 (age 98 years)

: 15 February 2016 (age 98 years) Place of birth: Helsinki, Finland

George Gaynes played the endearing and bumbling Commandant Eric Lassard. Gaynes continued acting in various projects, but he is perhaps best remembered for his role as Punky Brewster’s adoptive father and as Henry Warnimont in the sitcom Punky Brewster. George Gaynes passed away on 15 February 2016 at 68 years old.

6. Bubba Smith (Cadet Moses Hightower)

Bubba Smith at the 22nd Annual International Broadcasting Awards in Century City, California (L). The actor at the ShoWest '87 Convention. Photo: Ron Galella, Betty Galella (modified by author)

Full name: Charles Aaron "Bubba" Smith

Charles Aaron "Bubba" Smith Date of birth: 28 February 1945

28 February 1945 Date of death : 3 August 2011 (aged 66 years)

: 3 August 2011 (aged 66 years) Place of birth: Orange, Texas, United States

Bubba Smith brought his imposing presence to the role of gentle giant Moses Hightower. After the Police Academy franchise, Smith appeared in TV series and movies, including the popular Blue Thunder TV series. He also had a successful career as an NFL player before transitioning to acting. Unfortunately, he passed away on 3 August 2011 at 66 in Los Angeles.

7. David Graf (Cadet Eugene Tackleberry)

David Graf stars as Cadet Eugene Tackleberry in the Warner Bros. franchise. Photo: @RalphMichaels6 on X (Twitter), Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection (modified by author)

Full name : Paul David Graf

: Paul David Graf Date of birth : 16 April 1950

: 16 April 1950 Date of death : 7 April 2001 (age 50 years)

: 7 April 2001 (age 50 years) Place of birth: Zanesville, Ohio, United States

Who played Tackleberry in Police Academy? David Graf’s portrayal of the gun-obsessed Eugene Tackleberry became a fan favourite. Graf continued acting in various films and television shows. Sadly, he passed away in 2001, but his legacy lives on through his memorable roles.

8. Marion Ramsey (Cadet Laverne Hooks)

Steve Guttenberg and Marion Ramsey in Police Academy 3 (R). Marion at the New Jersey Horror Con 2019 at Showboat Hotel (L). Photo: Photo: @framefound on X (Twitter), Bobby Bank (modified by author)

Full name : Marion Ramsey

: Marion Ramsey Date of birth : 10 May 1947

: 10 May 1947 Date of death : 7 January 2021 (age 73 years)

: 7 January 2021 (age 73 years) Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Marion Ramsey’s sweet and soft-spoken Laverne Hooks provided delightful moments. Ramsey remained active in acting and theatre. She also lent her voice to animated projects and continued to be beloved by fans. Unfortunately, Marion Ramsey passed away on 7 January 2021.

9. Leslie Easterbrook (Sgt. Debbie Callahan)

Leslie Easterbrook in the set of Police Academy 5 (L). The actress at the New Jersey Horror Con in 2019 at Showboat Hotel. Photo: @1980snowpod on X (Twitter), Bobby Bank (modified by author)

Full name : Leslie Easterbrook

: Leslie Easterbrook Date of birth : 29 July 1949

: 29 July 1949 Age : 74 years old (as of January 2024)

: 74 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Leslie Easterbrook portrayed the tough-as-nails Sgt. Debbie Callahan. Easterbrook’s career extended beyond the Police Academy. She appeared in various TV series, films, and stage productions, showcasing her versatility.

10. Tim Kazurinsky (Cadet Sweetchuck)

Tim Kazurinsky plays Cadet Sweetchuck in Police Academy. Photo: @framefound on X (Twitter), Ilya S. Savenok (modified by author)

Full name : Timothy James Kazurinsky

: Timothy James Kazurinsky Date of birth : 3 March 1950

: 3 March 1950 Age : 73 years old (as of January 2024)

: 73 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth: Johnstown, Pennsylvania, United States

Tim Kazurinsky brought humour to the role of the jittery Cadet Sweetchuck. Kazurinsky continued acting, including a stint on Saturday Night Live. He also ventured into writing and comedy.

Which Police Academy cast members died?

Around seven actors from the film franchise have passed on. They include Bubba Smith, David Graf, Art Metrano, George Gaynes, Marion Ramsey, Debralee Scott, and George Robertson.

Who was the main star of the Police Academy?

The main star of the show was Steve Guttenberg, who played the lovable scoundrel Carey Mahoney. As the witty and rebellious Carey Mahoney, he brought charisma and laughter to the screen. His legacy lives on, reminding us that sometimes the best officers are the ones who colour outside the lines.

Who was the nerd in Police Academy?

The character of the nerdy cadet was Larvell Jones, portrayed by Michael Winslow. His remarkable ability to create sound effects with his voice made him a standout among the cadets.

Is Mahoney in Police Academy 7?

Steve Guttenberg reprised his role as Carey Mahoney in Police Academy 7: Mission to Moscow. Despite the franchise’s later instalments, Guttenberg’s charm and wit remained a constant force.

Did any of the cast members win an Oscar?

None of the Police Academy movie cast members received an Oscar during their careers. However, their comedic talents and memorable performances continue to resonate with fans, making them beloved icons in the world of comedy and film.

Above are some of the unforgettable faces behind the badges, the laughs, and the chaos. So, grab your megaphones, practice your best Jones sound effects, and let’s celebrate the enduring legacy of the Police Academy cast.

