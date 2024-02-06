Euphoria is an American teen drama television series created and principally written by Sam Levinson for Max (formerly HBO). The show debuted its first season in June 2019, featuring Zendaya Rue Bennett as the lead character. Season 2 came to a sweet and bitter end in 2022, and fans have been waiting patiently for the next season of the controversial high school drama. So, who are the cast of Euphoria 3?

According to reports, Euphoria is now HBO's second-most-watched show since 2004, after Games of Thrones. Its success is credited to its impeccable team of highly competent cast, making it a reality.

Cast of Euphoria 3

Zendaya and Hunter Schafer are the first people who come to mind when you hear about Euphoria. However, there are many Euphoria characters, and it is safe to assume most will return for season 3. They include:

1. Zendaya as Rue Bennett

Zendaya will be back as Rue Bennett, the main character in the television series. Rue is a high school student who struggles with drug addiction and faces various challenges in her personal life.

2. Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn

Hunter Schafer plays Jules Vaughn, a transgender girl who moves to the town where the series is set, and her character plays a significant role in the storyline. Her character contributes to the diverse and complex narratives explored in the show.

3. Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs

Jacob Elordi plays the character Nate Jacobs in the television series. Nate is a complex and troubled character who grapples with various personal issues throughout the series.

4. Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez

Alexa Demie plays the character Maddy Perez, a high school student, in the show and is involved in a tumultuous relationship with Nate Jacobs, portrayed by Jacob Elordi. Maddy's character is known for her complicated relationships, struggles, and challenges as a teenager.

5. Algee Smith as Chris McKay

Algee Smith played the character Chris McKay, a high school student and football player. The character is known for navigating the challenges of adolescence and dealing with various issues related to relationships, identity, and peer dynamics.

6. Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard

Cassie Howard, portrayed by actress Sydney Sweeney, is one of the main characters in the show, and her storyline explores various aspects of teenage life, relationships, and personal struggles. Her performance as Cassie has been well-received, contributing to the complexity and depth of the character.

7. Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard

Maude Apatow portrays the character Lexi Howard, a high school student and one of the main characters in the show. She is the best friend of Rue Bennett, played by Zendaya. Lexi's character is known for her loyalty to her friends and her journey throughout the series.

Other Euphoria casts expected include:

Storm Reid as Gia Bennett (Rue's younger sister) Nika King as Leslie Bennett (Rue's mom) Austin Abrams as Ethan Colman Domingo as Ali (Rue's mentor) Dominic Fike as Elliot

Sadly, one of the top actors who will not return is the late Angus Cloud, who portrayed the character Fezco, a drug trader. He died in July 2023 due to multiple drug overload.

Is Euphoria based on a true story?

Euphoria is not directly based on a true story. The series is adapted from an Israeli show of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin. While the show explores various intense and realistic themes related to adolescence, drug use, relationships, and mental health, it is a work of fiction.

When is the release date of Euphoria season three?

In an interview with Deadline in May 2023, HBO chief Francesca Orsi confirmed that the show was expected to return in 2025.

Euphoria is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on The Idol, but at this point, we don't have countless scripts. We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show – ideally in 2025 – will determine when we can pick back up with Sam, who is all pencils down and just finishing posts on The Idol.

Is Zendaya a producer on Euphoria?

Zendaya is one of the executive producers of Euphoria. In addition to her role as an actress, where she portrays Rue Bennett, Zendaya has taken on a producing role for the series. This involvement reflects her commitment to the project and her interest in contributing to the creative aspects of the show.

Is Euphoria family-friendly?

Euphoria is not considered family-friendly. The show is known for its explicit and mature content, including depictions of drug use, explicit sexual content, and intense themes related to mental health and adolescence. The series is designed for an adult audience and includes content that may not be suitable for children or younger teenagers.

Is the blonde girl from Euphoria a guy?

The blonde girl from Euphoria is Jules Vaughn, portrayed by Hunter Schafer. Jules is a transgender girl in the series, and the role is played in real life by a transgender actress, Hunter Schafer. Schafer's portrayal of Jules has been praised for its authenticity and has contributed to the show's exploration of diverse and inclusive narratives.

How many seasons of Euphoria are there?

Euphoria has completed its first and second seasons. The third season was confirmed, and it is anticipated in 2025.

How much does the cast of Euphoria make?

While Euphoria may be one of the most popular dramas, cast members are paid differently. Salaries vary widely and depend on various factors, including the actors' level of experience, their roles in the series, and the overall budget of the production. While their official salaries remain unconfirmed, they are estimated to earn between $500,000 to $1 million per episode.

Above is everything we know about the expected cast of Euphoria 3. The series is scheduled to be released in 2025. It will air on Max in the US, Sky Atlantic in the UK, and Binge in Australia.

