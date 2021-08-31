SABC3's The Estate: cast, new episodes, plot summary, teasers

Watching a show to refresh oneself after a hectic day is not uncommon to most people. Besides the entertaining scenes in The Estate soapie series, its educative and informative scenes are partly why the show is gradually gaining more viewers by the day. Since the SABC 3 show premiered on Monday, the 5th of April, 2021, it has always left viewers with a reason to anticipate upcoming episodes.

The Estate television series has grappled with the attention of viewers in South Africa and beyond. Photo: @Ayanda Anele SukOluhle Zulu

Source: Facebook

The Estate television series is a locally produced drama that has grappled with the attention of viewers in South Africa and beyond. The soap opera centres on prevalent South Africans' issues, such as land, corruption, power, class, patronage, equality, and money. Get to know more about the cast and other vital information regarding the highly engaging show.

Plot summary

The Estate's storyline revolves around a suburban community known as Echelon Estate. It has a clubhouse and a gym, and more so, it is surrounded by an 8-metre-high brick wall and tight security. However, various families from all walks of life live there.

Unfortunately, there is a land claim against the estate from the Thembalethu dwellers, the neighbouring township community, which makes the residents feel less and less secure. As a result, issues of identity and heritage became usual every day.

According to the Channel Head of SABC 3 Bouquet, Pat van Heerden, the show symbolises modernity and status and addresses contemporary South Africa issues. In his words:

The show tells moving tales of family, loyalty, love, sacrifice, betrayal and human foibles while addressing some of the issues in our country as we scramble our way to the future.

But then, when did The Estate on SABC 3 start? The Estate is a new local drama that began in April 2021. This television series airs a new episode every weekday for the entertainment of its viewers.

The Estate SABC 3 cast

Part of what makes this drama series a fascinating one is the carefully selected cast members. Note that different families live in the estate, including the Phakathwayos, Mokobanes, Van Wyks, and Le Rouxs. Below is what to note about the actors in the show.

Sdumo Mtshali as Muzi Phakathwayo

Sdumo mtshali. Photo: @INumber Number

Source: Facebook

Phakathwayo is a highly respectable managing director of Isikhathi Sethu Investment Holdings. Besides, he is a natural leader who knows how to harness and manage people's talent. Not deterred by circumstances, Muzi has always set his sight on success.

Jo-Anne Reyneke as Lwandle Phakathwayo

Jo-Anne Reyneke. Photo: @Jo-Anne Reyneke

Source: Facebook

Lwandle is married to Vuyo, and her inherent beauty is worthy of appreciation. She is not just a loyal wife but also smart, creative, and sassy.

Sparky Xulu as Siya Phakathwayo

Sparky Xulu. Photo: @Zenzelisphesihle Sparky Xulu

Source: Facebook

Unlike others, Siya, Vuyo's younger brother, has always lacked lustre due to his conniving and dangerous schemes. Even though he has served some jail terms for his past actions, Siya's notorious stance continues despite being made to take a security job in the estate by his brother.

Linda Sebezo as Goniwe Phakathwayo

Linda Sebezo. Photo: @Linda Sebezo

Source: Facebook

Goniwe is the vibrant aunt of Vuyo, and she is highly respected and loved by many. She is firmly grounded in her support for people, especially the ones she cares for. Nevertheless, Goniwe's courage was instrumental in suppressing the ANC/IFP 90s unrest.

Zenokuhle Maseko as Sindi Phakathwayo

Zenokuhle Maseko. Photo: @ViralFeedZA

Source: Twitter

Sindi is the daughter of Vuyo and Lwandle. Just like her mother, she is a devoted and independent young woman. She has received enough care and attention from her parents, making her indulgent and sassy. However, a lot of pressure is on her to exemplify the son Vuyo never had.

Castro is the MMC of transport and a taxi boss who is an ally to the Phakathwayo household. However, he is a snake in the green grass as he is dangerous and wicked. Despite Castro's pious looks and false loyalty to the Phakathwayo, he secretly seeks to destroy the family and everything they represent.

Aubrey Poo. Photo: @TriciaVanKlein

Source: Twitter

Castro is the MMC of transport and a taxi boss who is an ally to the Phakathwayo household. However, he is a snake in the green grass as he is dangerous and wicked. Despite Castro's pious look and false loyalty to the Phakathwayo, he secretly seeks to destroy the family and everything they represent.

Nadia Valvekens as Suzaan le Roux

Nadia Valvekens. Photo: @GivenGain

Source: Twitter

Suzaan is married to Ryan, and they had a 15-year-old daughter, Leah, whom she loved so much. In The Estate, Suzaan is recognised as the Karen of the estate as she carries out secretary duty and scares her fellow community members.

Suzaan oddly plays her motherly role as she is controlling. Still, it all came to an end after Ryan ended their marriage. She is heartbroken, embarrassed, and now a single mother; she tries to pretend all is fine, but the cracks show.

Other characters in the drama series and the roles they play include the following:

Charlie Bouguenon features as Ryan le Roux

Penny Wolhuter plays Leah le Roux

Dineo Langa plays Mmakoena Molefe

Matli Mohapeloa features as Lesiba Molefe

Clementine Mosimane stars as Mmatshepo Mokobane

Jacques Blignaut plays Martin van Wyk

Carla Classen features as Tessa van Wyk

Mpho Sibeko features as Dumisani Mokobane

Don Mlangeni Nawa plays Shadrack Mokobane

The Estate teasers

In catching up with the latest show before the official broadcast, The Estate teasers give a rundown of what to expect daily from each episode. Now, with more than 100 episodes, the show airs at 19h00 from Mondays to Fridays on SABC3.

The various faction of the family constantly engaging in their battle of life makes The Estate TV show a highly anticipated drama for South Africans. Whether the neighbourhood community eventually win their battle against the estate owners is a fight to look out for in this drama.

READ ALSO: Blood and Water season 2: cast, release date, Netflix, trailer

Briefly.co.za also shared interesting facts about the second season of Blood and Water.

As you will find out from the post, the show is an original South African series on Netflix whose production has surpassed many Hollywood heavyweights.

Source: Briefly.co.za