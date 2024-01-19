Ayeye: Stripped cast members, last seasons and trailers

On 5 August 2022, Mzansi Magic on DStv 161 aired the first episode of Ayeye: Stripped, a South African television drama series that was the sequel to the initial season broadcast in 2015. It brought relief to many fans who had lost hope for the sequel. The first season captivated audiences with its storyline, and the second season was sure not to disappoint.

The first season of Ayeye, initially on 1Magic, portrayed three male best friends navigating messy love lives, testy friendships, and soaring careers. Eight years later, the drama returned for a new season titled Ayeye: Stripped. This season brought an exciting change to the storyline, comprising 13 episodes.

Ayeye: Stripped cast members

The cast comprised an impressive host of talents who brought life to the characters they portrayed. Here are Ayeye: Stripped actors and actresses who starred in the show:

Rosemary Zimu as Zoleka

Joburg native Rosemary starred in the series and is best known for her career as an actress, singer, songwriter, and voice artist. She gained attention for her role in Champagne. She has been featured in commercials and boasts appearances in popular projects like Netflix's Savage Beauty and other TV series such as Isidingo, Scandal!, and Generations.

Tebogo Thobejane as Tsholo

South African actress, model, influencer, and businesswoman Tebogo continued to showcase her talents, as evident in the series. Before her appearance in Ayeye: Stripped, she impressed viewers with her acting skills in the South African television show Muvhango.

Zama Ngcobo as Nosmilo

Zama Ngcobo is a South African actress, radio, and television personality renowned for her role as Tabitha in the soap opera Generations. Her impressive talent as an actress has garnered acclaim, which is evident in her performances in Ayeye season 2.

Luthando 'BU' Mthembu as Mbuso

Big Brother Mzansi star Luthando is one of the rising stars in the industry, transitioning from TV adverts to reality shows and securing lead roles. Known for his work in the drama series Adulting and his portrayal of the charming playboy in Redemption, the reality show star, actor, and musician continues to make a notable impact in the entertainment scene.

Kealeboga Masango as Ntsiki

Kealeboga Masango gained recognition for her debut role in the long-running e.tv soapie Rhythm City. The young South African actress won viewers' hearts with her portrayal of Zinhle Ngobese on the series and has continued to impress, building a growing fan base.

Pabee Moganedi as Tumi

Pabee is recognised for appearing in the SABC1 soccer drama series Zone 14. She secured her first starring role in 2013 in the SABC1 drama series Tempy Pushas. Currently, she holds a recurring role in Mzansi Magic's soapie dramas Agent, Single Guyz, and Abomama.

Charles Phasha as Lwande

Charles Phasha is a South African actor renowned for his recurring role as Speedy in the SABC1 soccer drama series Zone 14. His acting portfolio extends to television series such as Generations, Isibaya, Wild at Heart, and Rhythm City.

Sipho Mbele as Mguyo

Sipho Mbele is an actor, producer, author, musician, motivational speaker, and former radio personality. He gained prominence for portraying Msweswe in the SABC1 drama series iKani. In addition to his role in Ayeye: Stripped, he has featured in other drama series like Jacob's Cross, Scandal!, and Soul City, accumulating numerous roles throughout his career.

Here are some additional recurring/guest actors who had a role in Ayeye: Stripped:

Moyà Maweni as Sandile

Nomonde Mbusi as Nomsa

Bokamoso Khalushi as Jock

Lubabalo Tala as Otsile

Sipho Zele as Big Daddy

Ziyanda Yako as Dee-Dee

Boikokobetso Mokhesi as Cherry

Lisakhanya Mfengwana as Rasta

Dlamini Mondli as Sifiso

Rubin Jacob as Aziz

Plot summary

Ayeye: Stripped Season 1, initially named Ayeye, depicted three male best friends, Neo, JK, and Lebo, navigating love, friendships, and careers in Joburg. The series, marked by its edgy and funny content, concluded abruptly in 2015 after 13 episodes.

Season 2 of the drama series transformed into an anthology, focusing on a wealthy stay-at-home mom turning to adult content creation to sustain her lifestyle after her partner's death. Set in Bryanston, it unfolds as a gripping tale of her struggles to maintain luxury and protect her son from adversity.

Full story

In the first season, Ayeye delved into the intertwined lives of three bachelors, navigating the complexities of modern romance, careers, and friendships in the marketing industry. Season 2 transformed the series into an anthology centred around Zoleka, portrayed by Rosemary Zimu.

Dependent on her partner's wealth, his demise prompted her to enter the adult content world on OnlyFans to sustain her lavish lifestyle and secure her son's future.

Initially aiming to flaunt her handbag collection, financial pressures lead her to explicit content. Her journey took dark turns, revealing the dangerous side of this new world. Zoleka grapples with unforeseen challenges, questioning her choices and realising the frightening and hazardous nature of her venture into adult content creation.

Where can you watch Ayeye Season 2?

Ayeye: Stripped Season 2 aired from 5 August 2022 to 28 October 2022 on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161). The series, comprising 13 episodes, is still accessible for viewing on paid online platforms such as Showmax.

Before its official broadcast, those who watched the Ayeye: Stripped trailer could testify to the unique content of the show.

Ayeye: Stripped brought relief to fans following an eight-year break from the series. Despite the prolonged wait, it delivered an exceptional storyline and refreshing adventures, proving worth the anticipation.

