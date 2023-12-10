Mzansi Magic's S'phiwo: cast with images, plot summary, full story, trailer

Mzansi Magic's S'phiwo is a South African fantasy drama series that will premiere on 8 January 2024. In addition to airing on television, the series will also be available on Catch Up and DStv Stream. The series revolves around two young women, Nothando and Zodwa, who are brought together by destiny to fulfil a legacy greater than themselves.

Mzansi Magic continues to broaden its TV lineup by introducing compelling dramas such as Magaeng, Icala, Kokota, and My Brother's Keeper. These shows exhibit a diverse range of storytelling and talent. The introduction of S’phiwo aligns with this trend, highlighting Mzansi Magic's dedication to providing varied and excellent local entertainment.

Mzansi Magic S'phiwo

Genre Drama, Fantasy Channel Mzansi Magic, 1Magic Net work DStv channel 161 Produced by Penguin Films Directed by Nthabiseng Mokoena To premiere on 8 January 2024

S'phiwo's plot summary

Zenokuhle Maseko and Nozuko Ncayiyane, known for their acclaimed performances in The River and Skeem Saam, take the lead roles in the series. S’phiwo embarks on a spiritual journey, weaving storytelling with ancestral connections.

It follows the intertwining paths of Nothando and Zodwa, two young women whose fates collide, bound by a destiny that surpasses their existence, aiming to fulfil a profound legacy.

S'phiwo’s full story

The premiere episode introduces Nothando (Zeno Maseko), vibrant and eager to experience university life to its fullest, and Zodwa (Nozuko Ncayiyane), a young sangoma whose spiritual depth and seriousness make her stand out from the crowd.

An unexpected rooming mishap unites their lives, setting off a chain of events that reveals their connection's undeniable power. As a campus murder mystery unfolds, the drama escalates, guiding them toward their inherent purpose: a bond foretold by their ancestors, gradually drawing them closer.

S'phiwo’s cast with images

S’phiwo features some of the industry’s exceptionally talented actors and actresses who will bring the storyline to life. Here is a glimpse of intriguing details you should know about them.

Zenokuhle Masekom as Nothando

Zenokuhle Maseko is a South African actress widely recognised for her role as Mbali on the 1Magic soapie The River. She has also appeared as Aya on the SABC1 drama series Diamond City.

Nozuko Ncayiyane as Zodwa

Nozuko Ncayiyane is a South African actress famous for her role as Phindile on the e.tv soapie Scandal! Born in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal, Nozuko Ncayiyane previously acted in theatre productions. She made her acting debut in the SABC1 youth soapie Skeen Saam as Ayanda. She has also appeared in DiepCity (2021) and The Last Fight (2022).

Sabelo Nkosi as Solomzi

Sabelo Nkosi is a South African actor who recently came into the spotlight after being featured in the Mzansi Magica fantasy drama series S'phiwo. His first television acting role was a cameo in an episode of the SABC1 docu-drama series Now or Never.

Ngele Ramulondi as Takalani

Ngele Ramulondi is a South African actress who gained immense fame for her role as Gugu Thabethe in the SABC1 soap opera Generations: The Legacy. She is also famous for appearing in the Netflix series Fatal Seduction. Her first TV appearance was in 2020 in the BBC's alternative history drama series Noughts + Crosses.

Be ready to get the full gist of Mzansi Magic S'phiwo on DStv channel 161 starting on 8 January 2024 at 8 PM and experience the captivating family thrill, promising an unforgettable journey that will evoke a rollercoaster of emotions. S'phiwo’s trailer gives a sneak peek into what the South African fantasy drama is all about.

