Thabo Bester's dramatic escape from prison thanks to his bae, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, has captivated netizens for years

Bester lived on the lam with his partner and they got up to no good until they were both arrested

Briefly News wants to test how strong our readers' knowledge of Thabo Bester's action-filled tale of death and escape is

One of these celebrities sang for Thabo Bester.

Ever since he was recaptured, Thabo Bester's story has stirred the emotions of many South Africans. Briefly News wants to test how well-acquainted our readers are with the story.

Thabo Bester asks for the death penalty

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Thabo Bester asked for the death penalty. Bester spoke during his recent appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court.

Bester said he deserved the death sentence rather than to live a life of suffering and to subject his co-accused to crimes he believes they did not commit.

