Quiz: Can You Guess the South African Celebrity Just by Their Eyes?

The South African entertainment industry has grown significantly over the last decade, thanks to the celebrities who go above and beyond to entertain us

Briefly News compiled a list of some of Mzansi's most famous people to test if fans will recognise them by just looking at their eyes

The stars are from different genres in the showbiz industry, from rappers, reality TV stars and influencers

Can fans guess their favourite stars by just looking at their eyes? Image: Provided

Source: Original

It is easy to identify a celebrity's face from their pictures on social media, but can fans guess their favourite stars' names only from their eyes? There's only one way to find out.

Minnie Dlamini stuns in new gorgeous picture

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Minnie Dlamini recently posted a series of new photos and wowed her followers.

TV presenter and reality TV star Minnie Dlamini posted a few snaps of herself. The star added a saucy caption about ringing in winter.

Source: Briefly News