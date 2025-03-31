Despite being a UFC champion, du Plessis has personally faced the harsh reality of crime in South Africa, with his home being broken into multiple times during his childhood

Ranked among the top five countries globally for crime, South Africa's widespread security issues impact even high-profile athletes

Du Plessis credits his tough upbringing—characterized by discipline, early mornings, and hard labor

Dricus du Plessis, the UFC Middleweight Champion, has built a reputation as one of the toughest fighters in mixed martial arts.

However, outside the Octagon, he has faced battles of a different kind—against crime in his home country, South Africa.

Dricus du Plessis, the UFC Middleweight Champion, has built a reputation as one of the toughest fighters in mixed martial arts.Image Credit/Juan Mabromota.

Source: Getty Images

Like many citizens, du Plessis has experienced the harsh reality of burglaries, theft, and violent crime that plague the nation.

South Africa’s Crime Epidemic

South Africa is widely known for its beauty, rich culture, and sporting excellence, but it also struggles with one of the highest crime rates in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the World Population Review, the country ranks fifth globally in crime rates, with home invasions, carjackings, and violent robberies being all too common.

Even high-profile athletes like du Plessis are not immune to these dangers.

My House Got Broken into

In a recent conversation on the OverDogs Podcast, du Plessis spoke candidly about the security risks in South Africa.

He recalled growing up in an environment where crime was a daily concern.

You know, South Africa—as beautiful as it is—it’s public knowledge how crazy the situation is there,” du Plessis said.

Crime, murders, gang activity—it’s unlike any place in the world. People are getting shot for watches and cellphones every day. It doesn’t matter if you live in the ‘Beverly Hills’ of South Africa, you always have to be on high alert.

The UFC champion shared that his home was broken into multiple times during his childhood, reinforcing the need for vigilance.

My house got broken into maybe ten times while I was growing up,” he revealed.

It’s about being aware of your surroundings. But you can’t live your whole life being ready to fight.

Dricus du Plessis Opens Up About Crime in South Africa: "My House Was Broken Into"

Source: Getty Images

A Fighter’s Resilience

Despite the crime challenges, du Plessis remains deeply connected to his roots.

He attributes much of his mental and physical strength to his upbringing in South Africa, particularly the disciplined, hard-working lifestyle he embraced from a young age.

I was raised in the ‘boer’ way—early mornings, hard labor, and discipline,”

He said in a past interview with Combat Press.

That work ethic has shaped my career today.”

Source: Briefly News